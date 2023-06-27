Home » Fish with pea hummus and spinach | > – Guide – Cooking
Health

Fish with pea hummus and spinach | > – Guide – Cooking

by admin
Fish with pea hummus and spinach | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the hummus:

Peel the onion and garlic, cut into cubes and sauté in a pan with frying oil. Add frozen peas, sweat briefly and deglaze with apple juice, then fill up with vegetable stock. Season with salt and pepper and let simmer.

When the peas are done, remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Then put everything in a tall container and puree until a creamy pea puree has formed. If you want it to be particularly creamy, you can also press the mass through a sieve. Season with sesame paste, olive oil, lemon juice and salt and pepper and allow to cool to room temperature.

Ingredients for the spinach salad:

In the meantime, wash the spinach thoroughly and pluck the leaves from the stalks. Put the vinegar, mustard and olive oil in a bowl, mix well and season with salt and pepper. Marinate the spinach with the dressing.

Ingredients for the fish:

Salt the fish (e.g. hake or cod) and fry both sides in a pan first in oil. When it’s almost done, add the butter to the pan, let it melt and ladle it over the fish.

serving:

First place the cooled pea hummus on plates, place the fish on top and top with the marinated spinach.

Further information

The delicious legumes contain plenty of vitamins and protein and also taste good raw. tips and recipes. more

Whether raw or cooked: spinach can be prepared in many different ways. How long does it keep and can it be reheated? more

See also  Hearty stews for the village shop in Osterbruch | > - television - programs AZ - Sass

Poach, steam or grill? Fry the fish whole or prepare it as a fillet? tips and recipes. more

This topic in the program:

Visit | 27.06.2023

You may also like

Stomach and intestines in danger during the summer:...

Asexuality: “Sex is an activity, not communion,” says...

Harol Srl / Ministry of Health (Valle d’Aosta...

Breast cancer survival rate jumps

These are suitable for the garden

Mental health and community networks

Prighozin arrives in Belarus. Putin to the military:...

Proper nutrition before bathing: relaxation and peace of...

Skin cancer: screening tests more important than ever

WHO, 36 million Europeans have developed Long Covid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy