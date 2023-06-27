Fish with pea hummus and spinach | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the hummus:

Peel the onion and garlic, cut into cubes and sauté in a pan with frying oil. Add frozen peas, sweat briefly and deglaze with apple juice, then fill up with vegetable stock. Season with salt and pepper and let simmer.

When the peas are done, remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Then put everything in a tall container and puree until a creamy pea puree has formed. If you want it to be particularly creamy, you can also press the mass through a sieve. Season with sesame paste, olive oil, lemon juice and salt and pepper and allow to cool to room temperature.

Ingredients for the spinach salad:

In the meantime, wash the spinach thoroughly and pluck the leaves from the stalks. Put the vinegar, mustard and olive oil in a bowl, mix well and season with salt and pepper. Marinate the spinach with the dressing.

Ingredients for the fish:

Salt the fish (e.g. hake or cod) and fry both sides in a pan first in oil. When it’s almost done, add the butter to the pan, let it melt and ladle it over the fish.

serving:

First place the cooled pea hummus on plates, place the fish on top and top with the marinated spinach.

