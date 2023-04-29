Fishing boat tries to steal the engine of a small boat, a four-year-old girl drowns

In the Mediterranean that has become jungle and trap, an iron shell on which many are looking for a future is also a prey. Sometimes from the Tunisian Coast Guard, they increasingly denounce the shipwrecked, sometimes from the fishermen. And it was a little girl who paid for it this afternoon. This was revealed by her parents, who together with about forty survivors arrived in Lampedusa in the afternoon.

The narrative, understandably, is confusing. Some say that the crew of a Tunisian fishing boat violently boarded the small boat en route to Lampedusa in an attempt to steal their engine. Others say instead that with a clumsy approach maneuver, that boat would have caused waves that quickly invaded the cart on which they were travelling. In any case, the child fell, the parents were unable to hold her back, the waves carried her away. And they weren’t even allowed to look for her. Together with the others they would have been forced to get on another iron cart without an engine.

Finance and Coast Guard found them there, in shock. Even at the dock, they couldn’t tell much more. Despite searches, the child’s body has not been recovered and we will have to wait – hope – for the sea to return it.