During the Nintendo Direct it was announced Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Staror a kind of fitness game focused on Kenshiroin which the Joy-Con of Nintendo Switch are used to simulate the movements of the boxing.

It is therefore a question of challenging the Joy-Con and lead your hands following the instructions on the screen and trying to make the right movements and with the correct timing, while we also see various narrative moments on the scene related to the story of Ken the Warrior.

Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star, uno screenshot

Everything should also work as a gymnastic exercise, in the intentions of the developers: in practice it is a question of training with typical boxing exercises, hitting empty shots but following a dynamic and precise instructions.

The presence of Kenshiro obviously enriches the gaming experience with characters and events from the series, making the exercise also enjoyable from the point of view of progression with a certain story to follow. Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star is coming to Nintendo Switch in March 2023.