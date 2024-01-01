Fit after the holidays? Train like a showgirl: Federica and Costanza’s exercises

How to Get Back in Shape Like a Showgirl

Do you want to get back into great shape after the holiday binges? With showgirl training, you will have a slim and sculpted body.

On average, during the Christmas holidays, people gain 2 kg. To get rid of them, in addition to getting back in line at the table, you need to do a bit of sport. Let’s see the showgirls training.

Slim and sculpted body like that of showgirls? It’s not a mirage: with the right diet and the correct training, it is achievable. The important thing is not to fall into the trap of starvation diets: they are useless and are very bad for your health. To be so fit, showgirls don’t starve but eat in a balanced way, without excesses.

But most of all, the secret to a lean, toned, and sculpted body is training. Showgirls train a lot and consistently. They follow a program designed for them by industry professionals to maintain toned muscles and burn fat. If after the holidays you find yourself with a few extra pounds, there’s nothing better than showgirl training to get back into great shape.

When you want to lose weight and get back in shape, it’s essential to combine a healthy and balanced diet with a good workout to follow at least three or four times a week.

In a video published on Instagram by the beautiful Costanza Caracciolo, you can see her and her friend Federica Nargi training very intensely. The workout of the two former showgirls is totally free body, without machines or weights: so you can easily repeat it even in your living room. You will only need a mat.

The first essential exercise to tone legs and buttocks are the squat. Following crossed lunges. These two exercises are very useful for toning the quadriceps and glutes. For the abdomen, arms, and shoulders, however, the two former showgirls performed several repetitions of shoulder touch: in an upright position, walk with your hands until you reach the plank position and then with your hand you must touch the opposite shoulder while remaining still with your pelvis.

Finally, to strengthen the abdominal muscles, two simple but very effective exercises: plank and Russian twist which consists of rotating the pelvis from right to left while keeping the legs raised from the ground.

You need to repeat each exercise 10 times for 3 sets. This home workout – simple but complete and effective – should be repeated 3/4 times a week to achieve good results. Naturally, everything must be associated with a healthy and balanced diet, slightly low-calorie if you need to lose a few pounds. The ideal way to get back into shape after the holidays is to eat plenty of vegetables and proteins and reduce refined sugars, sweets, carbonated drinks, alcohol, and unhealthy snacks. In any case, regarding diet, it is always advisable to rely on a good nutritionist.

