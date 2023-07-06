Fit at 70: the secrets to a super physique

Staying fit even in old age is possible by following some valuable advice to maintain a toned and vigorous body.

Getting older it sure is a challenge for the body. In fact, in the ‘famous’ and longed-for third age, this changes, becoming a lot to manage, but also the weight and figure are no longer what they used to be.

It is precisely for this reason that it is of fof paramount importance to pay attention. And, above all, progressively prepare your body for change, promoting general well-being.

How to have a toned physique at 70

Physical activity together with nutrition are the keys to being fit even in old age. Despite the pains, physical limitations and obviously the tiredness that this age entails, you still need to get active and work to improve the functionality of your body. Cardiopulmonary function can be improved with physical activity. Doing healthy aerobic exercise, such as walking or swimming or simply riding a bicycle, in fact, heart and lungs, blood pressure and the efficiency of the cardiorespiratory system in general are improved.

To maintain strength despite age, one must endurance training, doing even light weights and using special bands that improve the tone in general. For flexibility and balance it is advisable to do exercises such as yoga or stretching which are essential. For the mental health physical activity can help a lot because it allows you to release endorphins. And, therefore, to feel better thanks to the well-being hormones for mood, stress and anxiety.

At 70 it matters do an enjoyable activity, which is therefore both emotionally and physically pleasurable. You should always seek medical advice to be sure you can do it. VaHowever, count about 150 minutes a week for quiet activity and 75 for more vigorous activity. It’s okay to divide into sessions, for example four workouts of about 35 minutes each. Obviously rest is important! Fundamental, therefore, is the recovery between one session and another, avoiding excessive efforts.

Furthermore, to keep the body in shape, it is very important not to lose good habits in everyday life. Predilicate the stairs, take walks and avoid the use of the car, for example, they are all fundamental activities for one’s body and organism. It is also important to take care of your diet. Nutrients must never be lacking. While it would be better to avoid specific products and ingredients, especially if not expressly indicated by the doctor. All always combined with an age-appropriate diet and their physical characteristics.

