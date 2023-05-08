Fit for the ride: How equine physiotherapy improves a horse’s performance …

Julia Greb

In order to increase the performance potential of your own horse, it is not enough to pay attention to regular training and a balanced diet. Horses are just like top athletes: They too can experience tension, pain and injuries that impair their performance.

“Undetected pain can affect not only the performance, but also the relationship of trust with the rider. Only by looking at the horse as a whole is it possible to form a harmonious unity of human and four-legged friend,” explains Julia Greb.

The horse physiotherapist has already been able to help thousands of horse owners to alleviate the various ailments of their animals and to promote their health and performance in the long term. In this guide, she is happy to reveal how horse physiotherapy can naturally increase the performance of the animal.

The muscles are optimally strengthened

The performance of horse and rider is significantly influenced by their physical and mental situation. In the context of physiotherapy, the animal’s musculature represents the greatest focus of treatment. It is it that enables stability, strength and thus performance. This is reminiscent of top-level human sport:

Competitive athletes regularly benefit from physiotherapeutic treatments, for example to optimize the blood circulation in their muscles. The smallest anomalies such as tension can be rectified immediately. In equestrian sport, physiotherapy offers identical benefits regardless of performance level.

Horse health can be promoted holistically

Just like humans, horses perform well when their physical and mental conditions are optimal. If there is an imbalance here, this causes a drop in performance. Physiotherapy therefore focuses on a holistic improvement of the current condition. Existing waste products in the organism of many horses should serve as an example:

These waste products, which occur naturally during exercise, accumulate in the connective tissue over time. If the waste products are not removed, this impairs the supply to the muscles. Massages or stretching are recommended in this case to ensure the optimal supply of nutrients to the musculoskeletal system.

Tension and pain are released in a targeted manner

Muscular tension can be optimally regulated with the help of horse physiotherapy. Tensions can thus be released in a targeted manner. At the same time, it is possible to tighten weak muscles as part of the treatments. Various massage techniques are available for this purpose. Experienced physiotherapists can immediately identify the smallest changes in the muscles or pain points in the horse.

If the animal does not want to cooperate, an underlying physical cause can be solved quickly. This is also reminiscent of human athletes: unpleasant or painful situations cause a drop in performance or even a refusal to work. It is no different in the horse, with the benefits of physical therapy being comparable.

