Fitbit has always been committed to making life healthier. Millions of people worldwide use Fitbit every day, for example, to check sleep quality, daily activities, or to access a training or relaxation session directly from the app.

Fitbit today announces the next generation of its wearableswhich combine Fitbit health and wellness features with Google’s most advanced features: Versa 4, Sense 2 and Inspire 3. These devices are even thinner and more comfortable for wearing day and night, without the need to charge them daily.

Fitbit: here are all the news of the new devices

Users are looking to improve their mental health, train to run a marathon, or start a new, more wellness-centered lifestyle. Well, if you have a line of easy-to-use devices available from which you can certainly choose the path to improve yourself is undoubtedly easier. Access to information about your body, such as resting heart rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep tracking, and your body’s response to stressors, allows you to better manage your holistic well-being.

Here are all the new Fitbit products:

Fitbit Versa 4 is the fitness-focused smartwatch, offering more than 40 training modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, as well as Premium features including Daily Recovery Level to reach your physical activity goals – all with a 6 day battery life and a thinner and lighter design.

Fitbit Sense 2 it is the most advanced smartwatch focused on health, with more than 6 days of battery life, capable of supporting stress management and heart health monitoring, thanks to sensors that detect atrial fibrillation signals through the ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA approved and CE certified), heart rate variability, skin temperature and more. It also includes the new Fitbit sensor that monitors cEDA parameters for constant stress monitoring.

Fitbit Inspire 3 is a fun and easy-to-use tracker with a full 10 days of battery life, allowing you to keep up with your health. It is a great entry-level device with a color display, capable of monitoring important metrics.

Get the most out of your Fitbit experience

The new offering of Fitbit devices is just the starting point of the company’s approach that sees it alongside the user to support the overall improvement of health and well-being. With the Fitbit app, customers will always be motivated and can stay up to date thanks to weekly and longitudinal statistics on physical activity, heart health, sleep patterns and stress. Not just because you can also track your hydration, menstrual cycle, mood, nutrition and glucose levels all from one app. Viewing all metrics together helps you better understand the impact of your actions on well-being and make more informed decisions in everyday life.

Not only because, from now on, the user will also have access to important health-related functions, including that of Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, which uses a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to access the heart rhythm and recognize signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) – indicated for individuals aged 22 years and older with no previous history of irregular heart rhythm. This feature has earned both FDA approval and CE certification, and is compatible with a wide range of Fitbit heart rate monitoring devices.

And don’t forget to Fitbit Premiumincluded for 6 months in the purchase of all new products, is able to provide an even more advanced experience thanks to, for example, the Daily Recovery Level and the Sleep Profile, to further deepen your stats and progress, and numerous training and relaxation sessions to keep your mind and body active.

