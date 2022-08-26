After being acquired by Google, Fitbit released 3 wearable device products yesterday, namely Inspire 3 sports bracelet, Versa 4 and Sense 2 smart watch. The three new products have the same design style as the previous generation, but become thinner and more comfortable to wear, all equipped with functions such as heart rate, blood oxygen concentration, sleep and pressure sensing.

As the brand’s entry-level sports bracelet, the Inspire 3 features a colorful touch screen and 10-day battery life as its main selling point. The Versa 4 smartwatch boasts more than 40 exercise modes, real-time information display, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, while the advanced function Readiness Score helps users achieve preset exercise goals. The watch body is thinner and lighter than the previous generation, but The battery provides 6 days of battery life.

The most advanced and high-end Sense 2 smartwatch among the three products also has a 6-day usage time and is equipped with a new Body Response sensor. In addition to tracking the user’s heart health and 24/7 stress management, it can also use the ECG program and PPG algorithm. Detect signs of atrial fibrillation. The watch will also record heart rate changes, skin temperature, etc. All of the above products will come with a 6-month Fitbit Premium service, providing a more in-depth experience, including physical condition analysis and thousands of exercises and mindfulness training.

The Inspire 3 also costs $99.95 (about HK$784) and will hit shelves in September; the Versa 4 and Sense 2 are priced at $229.95 and $299.95 (about HK$1,804 and HK$2,353), respectively, and are expected to be available this fall.

