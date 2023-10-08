FITET and Sport and Health together for the TTX EU Format in Piazza di Siena

A long day of matches transformed Piazza di Siena into a large tennis gym.

The competitions followed one another without interruption, defining all the champions of the final phases of the European project “TTX EU Format … more FUN more LIFE”organized by the Italian Table Tennis Federation, which won the tender financed by the European Union, as part of the ERASMUS+ programme.

The initiative is aimed at children aged between 11 and 18 and during 2023 the activity involved around 6,000 young people from Italy and Spain, France, Portugal, Poland, Latvia, Malta, Slovenia, Hungary and Cyprus, the nine European nations whose Federations have collaborated with FITeT.

«In a suggestive setting like that of Villa Borghese in Piazza di Siena – explains Maria Spenaboard member of Sport and Health – This very intense three-day event takes place, involving Italian kids and kids from nine other European countries, winners of the various stages, in a sport that excites people of all ages, from teenagers to veterans, so much so that next year the FITeT will organize the Masters World Championships right here in Rome, reserved for Over 40 athletes. The “TTX EU Format” is an inclusive project of openness towards all young people. There are also kids with disabilities who are here to have fun. These are the founding principles of Sport and Health and beyond. Sport speaks a universal language and allows many nations to be here to compete and spend moments of union, meeting and cohesion together. As Sport and Health we wanted this fantastic location to be available to the Federation and all the competing countries. They are beautiful days, happy and full of joy.”

The CEO of Sport and Health Diego Nepi Molineris also attended the TTX races.

Everyone took up the standard Table Tennis

In the school tournament Robert Di Vito, from Vasto in Abruzzo, prevailed, beating the Hungarian Zoltan Varga in the semi-final 3-0 and the Cypriot Michail Michailidis 2-1 in the final, who he had beaten 2-1 in the previous round. the Polish Oleg Stefanowic.

«I attend the eighth grade of the “Gabriele Rossetti” Linguistic Institute – says Di Vito – and I learned about TTX at school, during some lessons held by a teacher. We played the final tournament and I won it, earning the right to come here to Rome. I have a small table at home and played a bit of table tennis before I learned about TTX. I came here to Rome hoping to win and I’m happy I did it. The games were challenging, because the boys are good. In the final Michailidis put me in difficulty, but in the third set I prevailed”.

The Road Show tournament, which pitted the winners of the various city stages in Italy and abroad, recorded the success of the 17-year-old Polish Krzysztof Bohm, who attends the 1 Liceum of Rumia.

In the final he prevailed 2-1 over Edoardo Tribuzi from Perugia. Third step of the podium for the French Gabin Garnier, who lost 2-1 to Bohm in the semifinal, and for the Latvian Daniela Kucinska, who lost 2-1 against Tribuzi. «I play table tennis in the Polish Second League – tells – and I started practicing it at 8 years old. So I knew this sport before coming into contact with TTX. I really like competitive table tennis and will continue to play it. The TTX made a good impression on me, I find it very fun and also useful for table tennis, because it gives me a good feeling with the racket and the ball. Here in Rome I didn’t expect to win and therefore I’m even happier that I did it.”.

The last competition was for Nations. Each country fielded two teams and each match included two singles, with two sets of three lasting two minutes, and a doubles, with the sets at 11 points. Italy 1 of Sofia Minurri and Emmanuele Delsante prevailed 2-1 in the final act over Spain 2 of Rafael Taboada Valverde and Alvaro Perez. Third place were France 1 by Quentin Robinot and Nolwenn Fort, stopped 2-1 by Italia 1, and Hungary 2 by Nora Biro and Abigel Maeszaros, forced to surrender 2-1 by Spain 2.

«We achieved a wonderful success – states Delsante – and we had to sweat it. Sofia scored some incredible points and was fantastic. As Italians we are very happy to have won at home here in Rome.”