The new elixir of life has landed in Europe directly from Japan, let’s see together what the practice that promises miracles consists of!

Japan is known for its culture of focus on health and wellness, and now a secret japanese method for better living is becoming more and more popular all over the world. It’s about the concept of Hara Hachi Bua traditional food practice that seems to be the secret behind the longevity of the Japanese, but will it really be effective?

Hara Hachi Bu, getting up from the table without being full, this is the secret of a healthy life!

The term Hara Hachi Bu comes from the dialect of Okinawa, the Japanese region famous for its high life expectancy. It means “eat up to 80% satietyand refers to the practice of stopping to eat when you are still slightly hungry.

This practice has ancient roots and is believed to be one of the secrets of longevity of the inhabitants of Okinawa. According to scholars, eating up to 80% satiety can help control body weight, prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes, and improve digestive health.

The concept of Hara Hachi Bu it is based on food awareness and the ability to listen to your body. Instead of eating until full, the concept is to eat slowly, savoring your food and stopping when you feel full. Thus, the body has time to register the amount of food eaten and send a satiety signal to the brain, preventing overeating.

Many researches have demonstrated the benefits of the concept of Hara Hachi Bu about health. For example, one study found that participants who took this diet approach had a significant drop in body weight and a decrease in blood pressure levels. Other studies have highlighted the reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Also, the concept of Hara Hachi Bu it can also improve the quality of life, as it promotes weight control and helps prevent chronic diseases, maintaining optimal health for a long time.

In conclusion, this traditional Japanese method which is based on food awareness and the ability to listen to one’s body seems to be very promising. Eat until you arealmost fullcan actually help prevent chronic disease and improve overall health, promoting longevity and long-term well-being. Keeping yourself lighter, therefore, certainly can’t hurt us, maybe it’s really worth trying it too!