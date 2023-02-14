Enzo Belloni (in the photo at the bars) highlighted yesterday morning at the bars to try out the new fitness area at the Miralfiore park. “Another strategic intervention for the enhancement of the park and to make it increasingly usable” said the councilor for operations together with Riccardo Pozzi, councilor at Fareo and Nicola Baiocchi, regional councilor of the Marches, present at the inauguration of the fitness area calisthenics which took place yesterday at Miralfiore.

“The operation to enhance these 23 green hectares in the heart of Pesaro continues – explains Belloni -. We have already done a lot both for users and for safety. When Nicola Baiocchi – added the commissioner for operations – asked us what could be useful for the park, we thought of this structure for adults”.

As confirmed by councilor Pozzi, “it is a facility that the park lacked. It is the third largest in the city, after that of viale Trieste and del Trulla and adds to the offer of the park which includes many spaces for children. The area that we inaugurate, created by the company Studio Città, is also composed of an area with anti-trauma carpet and equipment that can also be used by people with disabilities”.

The resources, amounting to 15 thousand euros, come from the penultimate budget of the Marche Region. “I am very satisfied – underlined Baiocchi – for having supported an intervention that will allow you to do physical activity immersed in the peace and beauty of Miralfiore”.