Apple’s Fitness + subscription service, which we tried some time ago, has been around for some time now, but until now it was only available to users with an Apple Watch and that will soon change. During last night’s event, the Cupertino company published a press release (in SOURCE) through which he revealed that he will render his service available on iPhones updated to the latest operating system starting September 12, coinciding with the release of iOS16 . Initially it will be launched in 21 countries, including Italy, then later it will also be extended to the remaining ones.

The sports initiatives that Apple has accustomed us to and designed to provide the right incentive to improve will also continue, for example with the event Time to Walk which will start on 12 September. To keep us company there will be some of the most influential people in the world who will share stories, photos and music with subscribers to the service. To date, Time to Walk has seen the participation of 58 guests, including Prince William, Malala Yousafzai, Christopher Meloni, Draymond Green, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and many others. The new season will bring more celebrities including:

Time to RunInstead, it is an audio racing experience designed to stimulate users in their daily runs, and with this second season it will add new episodes with running routes in the most iconic locations in the world. Each episode of Time to Run is led by a Fitness + trainer and will provide motivating coaching tips and music playlists. The new locations will arrive weekly, starting with Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming; Mexico City; Anchorage, Alaska; Monterey, California; Seattle; and Queenstown, New Zealand.

Also starting from September 12th, new series training sessions will arrive Artist Spotlight, that is, those characterized by the music of artists of international caliber. It speaks specifically of Mary J. Blige, The Rolling Stones and The Weeknd. The series dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist and every Monday for four weeks, new workouts with music from each of these artists will appear in different types of workouts, including Strength, HIIT, Dance, Cycling, Yoga, and Treadmill. . Previous Artist Spotlight series workouts have used music from artists and bands such as BTS, Beatles, Elton John, Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Prince, Shakira, and many more.

Finally and again from 12 September the new Collections called Pilates for More Than Your Core, where curated Pilates workouts lasting 20-30 minutes can be found, to be performed individually or as a complement to other types of exercises. Other Collections available include Train to Row a Fast 2000 Meters, Run Your First 5K, Get into a Groove with Dance, Resilience for Life’s Ups and Downs but there are many others. The latest addition relates to Yoga classes, now led by the globally renowned instructor, Dice Iida-Klein.