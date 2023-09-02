Fitness Boxing Bids Farewell: Nintendo UK Removes Game from eShop

Nintendo UK has recently announced that the popular game Fitness Boxing will soon be removed from the eShop of the Nintendo Switch. The fateful date for its removal is set to be November 30, 2023. This news has been confirmed by other European eShops as well.

The official tweet from Nintendo UK states, “From 11.59pm on 30 November 2023 (UK time), it will no longer be possible to purchase the digital version of Fitness Boxing.” The tweet encourages interested individuals to visit the game’s official page for more information.

According to the information provided on the official page, it is emphasized that after November 30, 2023, users will no longer be able to purchase the downloadable version of Fitness Boxing or download the demo. However, those who have already purchased the software will still be able to continue playing or re-download the software and its updates.

Fitness Boxing, released in late 2018, may not have been one of Nintendo’s biggest hits considering the relatively short time it was available digitally. As of now, there have been no announcements from Nintendo of America or Nintendo Japan regarding the removal of Fitness Boxing, but it is expected that the game will be discontinued in those regions as well. It is important to note that this news does not affect the availability of the sequel to Fitness Boxing, titled Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise, which will remain available for purchase.

With Fitness Boxing about to disappear from the eShop, those interested in the game are encouraged to make their purchase before November 30, 2023. The game has gained popularity among Nintendo Switch users who enjoy staying fit and active through virtual exercise routines.