“You are already dead“: The iconic line spoken by Ken the Warrior before the violent demise of his enemies has become material for an endless series of parodies and memes. What if we could experience firsthand the thrill of exterminating endless hordes of club-wielding brutes in desert expanses of the dystopian future imagined by Buronson and designed by Tetsuo Hara? Imagineer has the answer, and with this new chapter in the Fitness Boxing series puts us in the shoes of an apprentice of Kenshiro himself, the latter in the role of instructor of us budding boxers. The premises are excellent – undoubtedly Ken the Warrior is an excellent choice for a fitness game based on boxing – but, in practice, the recensione di Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star tells us that the game fails to free itself from numerous historical defects of the series, first of which is the absence of effective control of the player’s movements. It remains an experience capable of making you sweat, of course, but the title suffers from competition from other more effective fitness video games.

The man with the seven scars Performing Kenshiro's most iconic moves in Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star is a far from trivial feat Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star is naturally designed for fans of Ken the Warrior, and in this sense having Kenshiro as an instructor is certainly pleasant: the tutorial teaches us the rudiments of the noble art, starting from the guard position , from the footwork (very difficult to maintain with timing and consistency, we anticipate it) and from the fundamental shots, jab and direct. Depending on the foot held forward in the guard position, with the right and left arm we will perform the jab, i.e. the blow delivered with the forward arm, and the direct, performed instead with the back limb. It continues with uppercuts, hooks and dodges, in the best tradition of Fitness Boxing. What changes here are the instructors, the backdrops and the presence of the Battles, a way that allows us to challenge gangs of hooligans and then bosses taken from Kenshiro's story: let's go and Shin fino in Raoh, and all offer the most challenging and physically challenging fights in the game. By accumulating power during the boss battles you can use Kenshiro's most iconic moves, and we assure you that performing the Hokuto's Hundred Blows move it is not a simple matter. In short, in Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star you sweat, and you sweat a lot; compared to the previous chapters of the series, the presence of the characters of Ken the Warrior is certainly a plus for fans: it is a pity that the plot is presented with clips from the original manga, screened against rather monotonous backdrops, but decidedly behind in terms of technical, like all production as a whole.

Timing and precision…sort of The shots must be performed in time, paying attention to the indications that scroll on the screen As per tradition for Fitness Boxing, you have to follow the instructions on the screen and perform the required shots with the right timing. A discreet metal soundtrack that undoubtedly inspires ultra-violence against the poor thugs we will face in battles helps to keep the enthusiasm high, and which helps to cover the very flat dubbing of the instructors and the various characters (including Toki) who they will encourage us on our journey to become boxing masters. On a positive note: the whole game has been translated – both in text and speech – in Italian language, with an overall good overall quality. Too bad for the interface, left behind in the days of the Wii: it would really need a good rejuvenation, together with the entire graphics sector as a whole. As we mentioned at the beginning, perhaps the most substantial problem of the Fitness Boxing series remains unsolved: the lack of good tracking of player movements. To throw punches, you need to squeeze the two Joy-Cons, one in the right hand and one in the left hand, and a fair acceleration in the movement is needed to ensure that it is considered valid by the system. Furthermore, jabs, directs, uppercuts and hooks are often confused, with a "free all" effect that does not help to achieve a correct training approach. In this sense, there is a lack of more specific peripherals, as occurs for example in Ring Fit Adventure, in which the ring and the thigh band managed to make the experience more precise and less chaotic. On the other hand, the presence of the "action support", an option that allows you to exclude actions with which you are having difficulty. The advice that the instructors give in the main menu to improve the technique is also good, even if in the long run they will tend to repeat themselves.

Instructors and game modes Having Kenshiro as a boxing instructor will greatly excite fans of the adventures of the sixty-fourth successor of the Hokuto School Speaking of the instructors, it starts with the iconic Kenshiro, but building up Fitness Points by performing training or fighting, new ones can be unlocked (including Mamiya and the same bosses who face each other in the Battles mode) through the shop. Instructors’ clothing can be customized with various outfits, but these are cosmetic aspects that have no actual impact on gameplay. New songs can also be unlocked in the shop. In addition to the Battle mode already mentioned, one can be set up daily routine, of light, normal or high intensity, depending on how much we want to get involved. It is also possible to set up a daily alert at a specific time, in which Nintendo Switch (even if in rest mode) will signal us that it is time to train with Kenshiro and associates. Entering height, weight, training goals and age data allows you to make an estimate of the calories burned, which are displayed on the screen after each session, as well as obtaining a preparation of the routine, which depending on our wishes can focus only on some muscle groups or on the whole body. As also advised by the instructors, it is advisable to perform it stretching both before and after actual training, also because – as we said above – the absence of accurate control over the movements increases the risk of injury, and having “warm” muscles is a good idea before embarking on the difficult path of the noble art.