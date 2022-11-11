It was held in the USA on November 2nd Eat Healthy Day, or the day dedicated to healthy eating. On this particular occasion, the experts gave valuable advice in order to draw up the perfect one diet fitnessa diet whose purpose is to obtain maximum results from workouts thanks to the choice of optimal food. The success of this event was evidenced by the resonance it got on social media where the hashtag “fitnessdiet” and in some international newspapers in the sector went crazy, not least “Eating Well” which has always been the spokesperson for the fitness diet.

“Make your food your medicine and your medicine your food.” The thought of Hippocrates refers to this maxim Marco Liotti, nutritionist of the “Green Active” fitness network. The specialist has listed the indispensable foods of the fitness diet. First of all i carbohydrates, therefore, whole grains, pasta, rice, barley, spelled and sagale. Fundamentals proteins animals (meat, fish, salmon, egg white) and vegetable ones (think of the classic dish of pasta and chickpeas or rice and beans). Also important are the good fats from fresh fruit and extra virgin olive oil, as well as vitamins and mineral salts. In the fitness diet, intestinal regularity is also essential, ensured by the consumption of about 25-30 grams of fiber per day.

According to the doctor Valentina Schiròbiologist specializing in Nutrition Sciences, training begins at the table: “In recent years there has been a significant increase in interest in the study of diet applied to fitness not only for the growing number of people who regularly dedicate themselves to sport, but also because we have finally realized how a correct diet can affect performance sport and on the goal that every single enthusiast intends to achieve ».

Favorite foods of the fitness diet

Taking up the words of Dr. Schirò, there are no miraculous foods because all of them must be brought to the table in rotation so as to be able to obtain the necessary nutrients for the well-being of the organism. The fitness diet contemplates ten foods key: