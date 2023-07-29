Home » Fitness hype: muscle madness brought him to the clinic
Health

Fitness hype: muscle madness brought him to the clinic

by admin
Fitness hype: muscle madness brought him to the clinic

A man loses weight and his skin turns yellow. A doctor discovers what all this has to do with his fitness training.

Recorded by Astrid Viciano

We immediately noticed the color of the patient’s skin when he came to our clinic from another hospital. His skin was very yellow, the conjunctiva of his eyes literally glowed, it was so discolored. Doctors then speak of jaundice, jaundice.

Login here

See also  Strengthen Your Abdomen with Just Your Breath: Simple Exercises for Core Activation

You may also like

There is a boom in cases of cannabis...

Fig tree turns yellow leaves: why and what...

Former Sespa Manager Assumes Role as Minister of...

female foil and male épée, it is gold

Avoid high blood pressure: With these foods you...

The Interconnection Between Thyroid Disease and Cardiovascular Health:...

From hospitals to telemedicine, downsizing for healthcare in...

Hygiene in the household: the most important rules...

Alice in Wonderland syndrome – this is how...

Imported Case of Dengue Fever Sparks Disinfestation Efforts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy