Fitness Leader Robin Arzón Launches Bebé Fuerte™: A Line of Baby Toys Promoting Active Play

Robin Arzón, the internationally recognized Latina fitness leader and Peloton instructor, has recently introduced a brand new line of baby toys. Developed in collaboration with TOMY International, the line is called Bebé Fuerte™.

Arzón, who promotes the importance of movement for individuals of all ages as a physical trainer, believes that physical activity and play are crucial for babies right from the start. Inspired by her own daughter, Athena, Arzón stated, “Watching my daughter use movement as play inspired the vision behind Bebé Fuerte™. I am excited to bring this collection to life with fun and vibrant toys and inspire families to stay active together while enjoying their babies’ first achievements.”

Bebé Fuerte™ features seven unique products designed with a fresh and vibrant color palette, reflecting Arzón’s Cuban-Puerto Rican background and the rich heritage of Latinx culture. Some of the toys incorporate Spanish words and phrases, allowing parents to share moments of learning and fun with their children during playtime.

Julie Gwaltney, Senior Director from TOMY International, expressed her enthusiasm for the inclusive collection, stating, “With beautiful colors and patterns, and uplifting messages like ‘Sí Se Puede’ and ‘Vamos A Movernos’ throughout the line, this inclusive collection is a worthy addition to the world of children’s toys.” She added, “We are delighted to have collaborated with Robin on this collection that not only encourages parents to stay active with their little ones but also celebrates the growth of Hispanic consumers.”

Arzón, known for her commitment to progress rather than perfection, has embraced a new phase in her life by becoming a mother for the second time. She shared, “This could not be a more special time for our family as we will enjoy those first milestones with our newborn Atlas.” Arzón, who is also a bestselling author and New York Times businesswoman, considers her family and fitness to be the driving forces behind her accomplishments.

Strong Baby™ is now available for purchase at Walmart and independent toy stores across the United States. For additional information on this exciting new toy line, please visit the provided link.

This empowering collaboration between fitness leader Robin Arzón and TOMY International not only encourages families to engage in physical activity with their little ones but also celebrates the growth and empowerment of Hispanic consumers.

