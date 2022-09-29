Bodyweight training on an unstable surface: you can. This is possible thanks to the SUP, an increasingly popular board in the Italian seas (and beyond). The peculiarity of a training of this type is due precisely to the fact that you are not on land, which adds a further degree of difficulty. “Performing activities on the SUP is training for my bands, important structures that support the entire body”, expert Silvia Spalvieri, a graduate and specialized in preventive gymnastics adapted in Exercise Sciences with twenty years of experience, tells Gazzetta Active. “It requires a lot of concentration in order not to fall off the board, but you know what the beauty is? That if you fall, you cool off in the water! Then you get back on the board and try again. Training is first and foremost fun. It is a challenge with you themselves, you need to have a look at the medium / long term. How? Starting on the mainland and then moving on to the table and repeating it every two days: it can be important to go and learn some skills on the mainland and then bring them back to the table. can see a clear improvement on many aspects, from proprioception on the board to the acquisition of technique and a mobility that we never expected. For me too it was not easy the first few times and there is an important aspect to underline: not it’s a circuit for women only. All parts of the body are stimulated, including the deepest and smallest muscles. ” The motto could be “train at the table”: we see with Spalvieri six free body exercises to do on land and SUP.