Fitness reboot? Froboese swears by these three sports

Active detoxification is about supporting the body’s own detoxification processes: These are all processes in the body in which harmful substances are converted into less dangerous forms and eliminated. This can have a positive effect on the metabolism as the body is better able to absorb, process and utilize nutrients. Metabolism helps process nutrients from food and convert them into the energy your body needs.

A healthy lifestyle is central to our well-being and health . In addition to regular exercise, detoxification of the body is an important component and here we focus primarily on the active part.

Reduce the toxins – how does that work?

When you start detoxifying your body, you should first reduce your toxin load. These include in particular alcohol, excessive caffeine consumption, nicotine, industrial sugar and saturated fatty acids. In addition, chemical household products can have a toxic effect on the body: researchers at the Norwegian University of Bergen found in 2018 that people who often clean around the house have weaker lungs than people who never clean. The following applies here: the less of these toxins are (in)directly consumed, the better and more cleansing for the body.

In addition to material toxins, there are often health toxins: for example, stress is a frequent obstacle to physical health. It occurs in confronting, stressful or overwhelming situations and usually has a negative effect on the body. For example, too much stress can cause headaches. In addition, it worsens the detoxification systems of the liver: when there is excessive stress, the liver can produce more stress hormones such as cortisol. This in turn can lead to an overload of the detoxification function – a vicious circle.

It should be known that the liver is one of the most important organs in our body for detoxification. It is all the more important that it can work optimally. It has many enzymes that help render toxins harmless and changes these substances, for example by oxidizing or reducing them. This means that it converts the toxins into forms that are less harmful to the body.

What must be considered during a detoxification?

The good news: We can often influence our stress level ourselves and thereby reduce it. This works with simple methods such as yoga, or meditation in general, and enough sleep. Because we know that even one night of insufficient sleep can cause cortisol levels to rise. In the digital age, it is particularly important for better and healthier sleep not to use your cell phone for half an hour before you go to sleep. Smartphones contain blue light, which inhibits the production of the hormone melatonin, which controls the sleep-wake cycle.

Diet should also play a role in detoxification. As already mentioned, saturated fat (often found in fast food) or processed sugar (mainly found in sweets) are literally poison for the body. If you instead consume more vegetables, legumes, fruit or vitamin-rich products, you are on the safe side. Be careful with fruit: smoothies that are available ready-made in the supermarket are not part of a healthy diet because they contain too much sugar: the maximum amount of 25 grams of sugar per day recommended by the World Health Organization is often exceeded with just one smoothie. Many mixtures are also very high in calories.

What happens after the detox?

Theoretically, there is no limit to how long the detox should last. However, toxins such as nicotine or alcohol are never a helpful support for the body and should also be avoided outside of an active detoxification.

Most of the time, however, the detoxification takes about a week. At least during this time, the toxins should be reduced to an absolute minimum so that the body is “clean” again. During this phase, the toxic substances that have now been broken down are transported via the blood or bile into the excretory organs and then usually excreted via the urine.

Once the body has been detoxified, the conditions for (re)entering sport are created. If you are also sufficiently regenerated and hydrated, the motto is: Beginners beware, from now on there are no more excuses!

With these sports it is easy to (re)start

So where to start? There are hundreds of sports out there, but running is one of the best for the less experienced athlete: It’s easy to get started and running doesn’t require any special equipment, making it one of the most accessible sports that anyone can practice almost anywhere. Beginners or newcomers can also adapt their speed to their endurance and thus gradually increase the training intensity.

1. jogging

Just 10 minutes of jogging a week improves mood significantly, according to a study by Northern Arizona University. According to a study by the University of Ulm, running also stimulates brain activity and improves concentration and memory. Running also releases happiness hormones that promote mood improvement and relaxation. In addition, many runners report the so-called “runners high”; a feeling of euphoria and well-being, which mostly occurs during running.

Those who are not experienced should note that beginners in particular overstrain themselves when jogging and take it on too quickly. A good rule of thumb is to be able to hold a conversation while jogging. True to the motto: “Run without panting”. Another help can be a smartwatch that monitors your own heart rate. The rule of thumb here is 180 minus age.

2. Breaststroke

If running is too monotonous for you, you can go to the nearest swimming pool and just try breaststroke! Swimming is a sport that uses the whole body and is good for training endurance and the cardiovascular system. The buoyancy of the water reduces stress on the joints, making swimming a sport with a low risk of injury. Especially beginners, people with joint problems or overweight benefit from it.

Here, too, the following applies: newcomers or returnees can ride at their own pace so as not to be too overloaded at the beginning. You can also use your heart rate when swimming to monitor your performance. This should be about 10-15 beats lower than jogging. It should also be noted that the correct technique should be mastered. Breaststroke is a good choice here, as this technique makes fewer coordination demands than, for example, front crawl. If the technique is wrong, swimming training would otherwise have a cramping effect.

3. Nordic Walking

Another sport is Nordic Walking: This is a special form of walking that uses walking sticks as support. In Nordic walking, both arms and legs are moved, which leads to a coordinative movement pattern. Similar to swimming, beginners or returnees benefit from a sport that is easy on the joints, improves endurance and coordination and allows everyone to go at their own pace. Nordic walking also trains the entire body: up to 90 percent of the muscles are used here.

In general, beginners should also note here that they should only walk at the beginning, i.e. walk, and only switch to sticks with increasing endurance. The reason for this is that an untrained body first has to learn how to tap into its fat reserves. With increasing fitness, the body lays thicker supply pipes from the fat to the muscle cells. The consequences: During sport, the body draws on its fat reserves as a source of energy more and more quickly.

If you have joint problems, you should also take it easy at the beginning so that the joints and muscles can adapt to the strain. However, the same applies here: any movement is better than none. Because without regular strain, the muscles atrophy, the joints have to take on more movement work and cushion them, and they wear out much more. Training, on the other hand, builds up the muscles – perfect protection!

It’s worth sticking with

Anyone who actively supports their own body in detoxification prevents negative side effects and, in contrast, receives positive ones. These are the ideal prerequisites for starting or starting again with sport. It doesn’t have to go straight from zero to one hundred: Regular training is more important – the increase in performance then comes naturally. So let’s go, tie your sports shoes and get into the first training session!