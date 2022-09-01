Speed ​​up your own metabolism so to have a lean body without extra pounds is the dream of many of us. To achieve this goal, we can devote time to physical activity, practicing some specific exercises and some sports particularly suited to this goal.

What is metabolism

Metabolism is the rate at which our body burns calories to meet its vital needs. To keep it fast and active, as well as being careful to follow a healthy and balanced diet, it is advisable to practice physical activity. To speed up the metabolism it is enough to increase the body’s vital needs, increasing energy expenditure: the more calories are burned, the more calories must be introduced.

Furthermore, greater lean mass causes you to burn calories and fat, even when you are at rest: muscle, in fact, is a living tissue in continuous renewal and with metabolic demands almost ten times higher than adipose tissue.

Fitness, the best exercises to tone the thighs

The best exercises to speed up the metabolism

To accelerate the metabolism as much as possible, it is important to vary the type of exercises to be performed, combining muscle strengthening exercises to increase lean mass with aerobic exercises and endurance activities, which greatly accelerate the metabolism during exercise, keeping it high even for 4- Eight hours.

An effective way to speed up the metabolism is that of interval training, a training technique widely used in various sports, such as football, running, basketball, tennis and many others. This technique involves a “discontinuous” workout, characterized by a series of exercises performed at high intensity interspersed with other exercises at a lower intensity. In this way both aerobic and anaerobic metabolism is stimulated, bringing improvements both at the muscular level and at the cardiovascular level.

You can then try alternating bodyweight exercises such as pushups, abdominals, planks or lunges performed at high intensity with others of rest or light exercise of about 10 seconds, for a total of 20 minutes of training.

3 sports to speed up the metabolism

1) Total body courses

If you love the gym, to give your metabolism a good boost and burn fat quickly, the best choice is total body courses. Pilates, body training, spinning, functional training, kalisthenics or bodyweight training are certainly among the most suitable courses, thanks to the combined action of different movements and exercises. But you can also train in the weight room, alternating aerobic exercises, such as running on the treadmill, with those with weights and dumbbells to develop lean mass, remembering to vary the exercises and not focus only on one group of muscles.

For those who are not trained it is good to approach the different activities gradually.

2) Cycling

Cycling is one of the most suitable aerobic sports to awaken the metabolism. In fact, cycling involves numerous muscle groups and helps to increase energy expenditure, helping you burn fat, especially by often varying the route and changing pedaling speed.

3) Corsa

When done right, running helps you lose weight by activating your metabolism and building lean mass. To awaken the metabolism it is important to vary the pace and pace of running, as well as alternate long workouts, even one hour, with other shorter ones of about 35-40 minutes in order to keep the body always active and continue to burn calories. The ideal then is to alternate running with “itinerant” exercises, such as abdominals, push-ups and tractions on the backrests.

The advices

To speed up your metabolism remember to:

do at least two or three workouts a week lasting no less than 40 minutes;

respect the rest day, which allows you to rebuild muscle cells while maintaining high levels of caloric expenditure;

alternate aerobic activities with toning exercises, and high intensity activities with lower intensity exercises;

frequently change the training program, so as not to allow the body to get used to physical activity and thus stimulate the metabolism;

train early in the morning, fasting: running or walking at least twenty minutes before breakfast, awakens the metabolism keeping it active throughout the day.

If you have little time to devote to sports, take alternative solutions: park a few hundred meters further away, take the stairs on foot instead of taking the elevator, use the broom instead of the vacuum cleaner. Also, during the day, try to actively contract the muscles (for example, move your legs, contract your quadriceps, flatten your stomach): these contractions, in fact, help to speed up the metabolism.