A new study places an alert on the phenomenon of fitspiration that is popular on social media: rather than improving people’s health and well-being, it risks nourishing the narcissistic side of influencers, damaging the mental health of followers, especially young women. This is supported by an analysis conducted by the Sports Science Department of the University of Malmö, Sweden. The hashtag #fitspiration remains solidly a topical trend on Instagram is Tik Tok in the charts around the world. The phenomenon, which has been online for some time, sees generally sports influencers sharing photos of exercises to increase tone and muscle and to motivate others to follow in their footsteps and improve themselves. Fitness and workout photos posted on social media, using hashtags like ‘fitspiration’, should inspire others to exercise but, in reality, they can have the opposite effectsays the study published in the journal Physical Culture and Sport Studies and Research.

According to Aurelien Daudi, sports science researcher ofMalmö University in Sweden and first author, these women fall into a narcissistic trap in which they are driven to exercise only by desiring the approval of others. Furthermore, image-based social media platforms such as Instagram have an inherent logic of ‘objectification’, the researcher continues. “Fully represent yourself through an image it is actually impossible, as it is not possible to capture everything you are as a person through an image, continues Daudi. “Within this culture, c‘it is a great focus on the well-trained, attractive and sexy body “.

But the resulting posts from this’ sexybuilt can cause mental distress to other women they compare their lifelike bodies with these idealized versions, he added. According to the expert, the desired result would therefore turn out to be its exact opposite “Looking at the photos and engaging in this physical improvement training is actually linked to a deterioration of body image, general self-perception and mental well-being“Fitspiration captures the essence of the problematic side of social media,” he added. “In the pursuit of perfection, na narcissistic need for validation arises that cannot be satisfied”Says Daudi and the consequences can be mental illnesses and distorted body ideals.