Fiuggi: De Cecco and Can Yaman for a project on proper nutrition against youth discomfort

De Cecco and Can Yaman in Fiuggi for a project of the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome against eating disorders and youth discomfort. “Proper nutrition to counteract youth discomfort”: so the experts during the Fiuggi stage of the Break the wall tour. Grand finale with starred show cooking with chef Heinz Beck

A traveling project “Break The Wall Tour” which in the stage at the Teatro Comunale in Fiuggi saw the De Cecco company support and intervene alongside the Turkish actor Can Yaman, together with the doctors of the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome and the starred chef Heinz Beck on the theme “Adolescence and proper nutrition”. “It is an opportunity to raise public awareness on the issue of nutrition, adolescence, youth problems and raise awareness on the subject”. The traveling project inaugurated in March, organized by the Can Yaman for Children ets association and sponsored by the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, is a tour aimed at Italian teenagers, to support them in their growth processes by intervening on youth problems and loneliness, with a facing the future.

The initiative involved the nutritionist prof. Francesco Pisani, Head of the Institute of Child Neuropsychiatry of the Umberto I Polyclinic in Rome, with whom, together with Dr. Arianna Terrinoni, the causes and contributing factors of the appearance of eating disorders, ways to prevent them, correct nutrition were studied of bad habits. The professor. Gerardo Dalbon, De Cecco technology director, then explained to those present (including the students of the Michelangelo Buonarroti Hotel Institute of Fiuggi) the relationship between product and correct nutrition, going into the merits of the meaning of the recurring medical recommendation “a varied and balance and a healthy lifestyle are essential for good health“: all parts of the grain are present in De Cecco wholemeal pasta so that the pasta is naturally rich in fiber and phosphorus and naturally a source of protein, iron, thiamine (vit B1), magnesium and zinc, which contribute to “normal energy metabolism.”

At the end of the event, the starred chef Heinz Beck gave a show to a selected audience on how healthy eating and taste can coexist in a delicious recipe: a cooking show with a healthy, balanced and nutritious recipe, De Cecco wholegrain striped sedani with coulis tomato sauce with sumac on aubergine cream and bread with Mediterranean aromas. The meeting was moderated by De Cecco commercial director Carlo Aquilano.

In the photo chef Heinz Beck with Turkish actor Can Yaman.