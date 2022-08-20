Home Health five are those who cease their activity in the breaking latest news area, here’s how to choose a new one
five are those who cease their activity in the breaking latest news area, here’s how to choose a new one

five are those who cease their activity in the breaking latest news area, here’s how to choose a new one

On 31 August, Dr. Carlo Appignani will finish his career as a general practitioner. The doctor, who has his office in breaking latest news, is just one of those who will soon no longer be in service in the province. The complete list is provided by the ASL. From 1 September, Dr. Guido Di Felice will cease the activity, while Dr. Assuna Blasioli will be in Popoli, who also carries out the service in the municipalities of Bolognano, Bussi Sul Tirino, Castiglione a Casauria, Corvara, Pescosansonesco, Pietranico, Tocco da Casauria and Torre de ‘Passeri. To them is added Dr. Salvatore Valente who will finish the activity in the territorial area of ​​Scafa, Abbateggio, Alanno, Caramanico Terme, Cugnoli, Manoppello, Lettomanoppello, Roccamorice, Salle, Sant’Eufemia a Maiella, San Valentino in AC, Serramonacesca and Turrivalignani.

Finally, from 22 September, the doctor Piero Vellante will also close the affiliated business that he lends in the territorial area of ​​Penne, Farindola, Montebello di Bertona, Picciano, Brittoli, Civitella Casanova, Vicoli, Villa Celiera, Carpineto della Nora, Loreto Aprutino, Collecorvino, the affiliated activity will cease.

The invitation is therefore to all their patients to look for a new general practitioner within the Company, even outside their territorial area linked to residence or domicile, subject to acceptance by the doctor concerned. To do this, you can use the online service of the Abruzzo Region platform “Abruzzo Health Online” by entering the appropriate section.

Alternatively, it is possible to go to a Choice and revocation office of the Cers (former health district) of the breaking latest news ASL. All information for the Choice and Revocation of the Doctor, including the guidelines issued by the Abruzzo Region, can be found on the company website.

