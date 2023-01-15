Home Health Five cold-proof foods (plus one) to eat in winter – Targatocn.it
Five cold-proof foods (plus one) to eat in winter – Targatocn.it

As we know, winter doesn’t end in the blink of an eye. At the beginning of a new year, then, the problem called extra kilos also appears punctually like bills. The solution is not to surrender to an extra size every month, but five foods to always keep in mind (and always in the pantry) could be.

Cauliflower. It’s not exactly the most fragrant food in the world, but if you can hold your nose and think about its antioxidant and nourishing properties, you will (perhaps) be able to enjoy it in a thousand ways.

Pumpkin. In risotto or soups, pumpkin is one of the most popular (and healthiest) foods in winter. Fat-free and with lots of fibres, pumpkin’s energy supply comes from carbohydrates. The orange color reveals the presence of carotene and there is also a lot of vitamin C. Well-being guaranteed.

Pomegranate. Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, pomegranates have just one small problem: they’re not exactly one of the most comfortable foods to clean (but not to eat either). Translated: avoid taking it for a snack to the office.

Ginger. Very useful as a digestive and anti-inflammatory, ginger also has various warming properties, useful for all those who suffer from the cold in winter. As if that weren’t enough, it also helps deflate the belly… perfect for Christmas excesses!

Miele. With its particular antibiotic and balsamic properties it is a panacea for our body. Detoxifies the liver, helps reduce cholesterol levels and is considered a friend of the heart. Suitable for hot infusions and herbal teas.

In addition to these super healthy foods, it seemed only right to include a nice hot chocolate with cream, obviously off the charts. Which won’t be particularly light, but absolutely necessary to survive the hell, oops, winter.

