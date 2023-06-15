Five days without Kata, the parents of the missing girl in Florence questioned

Last night at ‘Chi l’ha visto?’ LKata’s father said he was suspicious of one person: “I saw it on a video. He is a man. A man in a sleeveless jacket.” And he lets it be known that he will go to speak to the carabinieri.
13:37
Carabinieri investigators are back nell’ex hotel Astor for other investigations in the structure. Together there are also soldiers of the Scientific Information Service who entered the building equipped with a briefcase with tools.
Two carabinieri investigators came out of the former Astor hotel, accompanying with them a man, a Peruvian citizen, who they let into their car in the back seats. From what appears it would not be an arrest and the man was not in handcuffs. Other investigations, including technical and scientific ones, are still underway inside the structure.
The man accompanied by the carabinieri outside the occupied former hotel is Kata’s father. According to what has been learned, the man should be heard by investigators.
Friends, acquaintances and people close to Kata’s family organized a solidarity rally in Piazza Duomo in Florence at 6.30 pm for the girl who has been missing for five days now. The appointment is open to citizens with an invitation to participate in large numbers.
Prosecutor Christine von Borries summoned Kata’s father to the prosecutor’s office. Yesterday the man was heard by the carabinieri. In the meantime, other witnesses have been heard in the prosecutor’s office. One of the immigrants present in the occupied former Astor hotel was taken by the carabinieri to the courthouse and has not been arrested.
Rometta, who represented little Kataleya’s mother, announcing that he was stepping down from the job.