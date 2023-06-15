Five days without Kata, the parents of the missing girl in Florence questioned

12:09 Another day of investigation Another day of investigation into the disappearance of little Kata. The carabinieri coordinated by the prosecutor are leading them. Also investigate District anti-mafia directorate for the hypothesis of a retaliation in the context of the racket of rented rooms inside the illegally occupied former hotel.

12:12 Last night’s episode of “Chi l’ha visto” “We have never hurt anyone. Leave Kata”. These are the words of the parents of the little girl to “Who has seen”. The couple was interviewed at length, on Wednesday evening, in Rai programme.

12:13 Coming and going of detectives In front of the former Hotel Astor there are still many journalists and photographers. There is a flurry of detectives entering and exiting the facility. Other people have been questioned to look for clues, leads, possible keys to the mystery.

12:26 Again heard from the father Investigators also focus on Kata’s father. The man would have had a first interview with the investigators as early as Wednesday, according to what emerges, but it is likely that he will soon be heard in more detail by the investigators. His thesis that the kidnapping of his daughter has matured from the contrasts has been confirmed with other immigrantsas his wife had already said publicly Kathrina.

13:13 “Suspicion of a man in a sleeveless jacket” Last night at ‘Chi l’ha visto?’ LKata’s father said he was suspicious of one person: “I saw it on a video. He is a man. A man in a sleeveless jacket.” And he lets it be known that he will go to speak to the carabinieri. See also Long live the Meloni government which also works on May 1st

13:37 The carabinieri return to the Astor Carabinieri investigators are back nell’ex hotel Astor for other investigations in the structure. Together there are also soldiers of the Scientific Information Service who entered the building equipped with a briefcase with tools.

14:04 The testimony of a child is being examined The testimonies of a little girl who appears to be playing are examined with kata in the moments when she disappeared. The little one talks about a person who would have yanked the child and then disappeared, taking her away.

14:06 “I’m Fine” posters advertise a band The leaflets with the words “I’m fine” that had appeared near the former Hotel Astor are of a musical group advertising the new album. It is the same group that writes it. In recent days, those leaflets had almost seemed like a coded message and therefore had been linked to the disappearance of the little girl. Read the article

14:42 Carabinieri leave the hotel with a man Two carabinieri investigators came out of the former Astor hotel, accompanying with them a man, a Peruvian citizen, who they let into their car in the back seats. From what appears it would not be an arrest and the man was not in handcuffs. Other investigations, including technical and scientific ones, are still underway inside the structure.

14:50 The man who came out of the Astor with the carabinieri is Kata’s father The man accompanied by the carabinieri outside the occupied former hotel is Kata’s father. According to what has been learned, the man should be heard by investigators.

15:06 Presidium in Piazza Duomo Friends, acquaintances and people close to Kata’s family organized a solidarity rally in Piazza Duomo in Florence at 6.30 pm for the girl who has been missing for five days now. The appointment is open to citizens with an invitation to participate in large numbers. See also Pentagon: Meteorite that hit Earth eight years ago or came from outside the solar system | Interstellar space | Asteroid | 'Oumuamua

15:16 Kata’s father summoned to the prosecutor’s office Prosecutor Christine von Borries summoned Kata’s father to the prosecutor’s office. Yesterday the man was heard by the carabinieri. In the meantime, other witnesses have been heard in the prosecutor’s office. One of the immigrants present in the occupied former Astor hotel was taken by the carabinieri to the courthouse and has not been arrested.

18:01 Kata’s parents questioned Both parents of Kata, the little girl who disappeared in Florence on June 10, are heard in the Florence prosecutor’s office by the investigators. According to what has been learned, the father Miguel Angel Ramon Chicllo Romero has already been interrogated while the interrogation of the mother Kathrina Alvarez is now underway. The two are heard separately. Interrogations are held in the office of Deputy Prosecutor Christine von Borries.

18:21 Interrogations ended After the interrogations of Kata’s parents, who should not return to the former Astor hotel in via Maragliano.

19:40 Mother’s lawyer resigns from office “The repeated external interference suffered in carrying out this extremely delicate mandate prompted me to give up my professional assignment, so much so that already in the early afternoon I invited my mother to nominate another defender”. Thus the lawyer Daica Rometta, who represented little Kataleya’s mother, announcing that he was stepping down from the job.

19:56 The family may leave the former hotel Little Kata’s family may not return to stay in the former hotel occupied in via Boccherini. Municipal housing could be made available for them.

20:11 The phrase on Facebook: “I’m with her in Germany” The phrase “I’m with you now in Germany. Write me in private if you need to” is what a user wrote on Facebook who commented on the live video of the demonstration taking place in Piazza Duomo in Florence to ask for the release of Kata, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared on Saturday. The news was given by a spokeswoman for the Peruvian community that was filming the initiative. The comment has since been deleted. After the garrison in Piazza Duomo, the Peruvians, now numbering around a hundred, parade through the streets of the centre.

20:16 Acquired Kata’s toothbrush Among the activities carried out today by the investigators in the former Astor hotel in Florence, from where little Kata disappeared last Saturday, there is the acquisition, ordered by the prosecutor, of some of the girl’s personal belongings. Among these, according to what we learn, the toothbrush. The goal is to obtain her DNA, for purposes related to ongoing investigations.