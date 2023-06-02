Five food combinations to lower blood cholesterol levels

The fight to decrease ‘bad’ cholesterol begins at the table: by combining these foods, heart health will improve significantly.

There is a lot of talk about damage caused by high levels of cholesterol (especially the ‘bad’ LDL) in the blood and, also in this case, nutrition plays a leading role. It is precisely at the table that the best strategies can be implemented to avoid many health problems, because it is the wrong habits in this sense that favor the onset of even serious pathologies.

As the nutritionist recalls Rupali Dutta, “a good diet, regular exercise, ideal body weight and a healthy lifestyle are key to preventing and managing high cholesterol”. We therefore want to suggest some combinations of foods that are a real panacea to keep the heart under control LDL cholesterol and prevent it from accumulating in the arteries forming the plaques responsible for the thinning of the blood vessels. This phenomenon greatly increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and coronary artery problemstherefore it must be absolutely avoided.

By combining these foods you will be able to decrease blood cholesterol: your health will benefit greatly

Yogurt and Almonds: the former is rich in probiotics, the latter have the great advantage of being low in saturated fatty acids. These two foods together are therefore unbeatable against cholesterol. A bowl of yogurt with some almonds for breakfast is an ideal combination to start the day in the name of well-being.

Green tea and lemon: in addition to being a valuable ally in weight loss, green tea contains a large amount of antioxidants and represents a powerful weapon in the fight against high cholesterol. However, it becomes even more effective if you add drops of lemon juice which contains flavonoids.

Haldi and Black Pepper: haldi is a typical product of Indian cuisine and has anti-inflammatory powers. When combined with black pepper, perhaps in a soup, it will form a deadly combination for cholesterol.

Brown rice and lentils: nutritious and healthy, these two foods are truly a valuable aid in lowering LDL levels. However, it is important that the rice is brown: this, unlike the white one, contains an oil that is really useful for reducing cholesterol.

Garlic and onion: fundamental ingredients of local cuisine, these two vegetables, if taken together, will be a bomb against cholesterol thanks to the allicin present in the first and the quercetin contained in the second.