Gloria is 27 years old. Until five years ago she had never gone to the hospital even once. Then it happens that one afternoon her vision becomes blurred. A few hours later she feels a strange tingling in her leg. She goes to the emergency room and the diagnosis is one: multiple sclerosis. Gloria Leppini thus she discovered that she was ill and today her “Gloconlasclerosis” page on Tiktok and Instagram helps to tell how one can live with the disease.

Gloria’s story was told in the episode of “Star bene” hosted by the journalist Marzia Foletti and aired on Telelibertà: the focus was precisely multiple sclerosis which in Piacenza has about 500 cases. An important role in the knowledge and awareness of the disease is played by the local Aism, which currently has more than one hundred members and is led by Dario Inzani. He too participated in the broadcast together with the vice president Miriam Stefanoni, to the neurologist Paolo Immovilli, to the physiatrist Malekahmadi Yassamin and to the oncologist and national president of Cipomo Louis Cavanna.

They have the task of outlining “a complex pathology which – as Cavanna explains – has seen an increase in cases in the last ten years”. “A pathology – Immovilli echoes him – affected by genetic factors for 15 percent, but there are also behavioral risk factors”. “I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 16 years ago when I gave birth – explains Stefanoni who is also the guarantor for the rights of the disabled person – the moment of diagnosis was the most difficult because the world collapses around you. But there are also difficulties in everyday life”.

“For this reason – underlines Inzani – the activity of the association is important”. “In the face of a broad spectrum of clinical pictures, the approaches that are differentiated according to the patient also change,” explains Yassamin.

Beyond this, an important role – and both Stefanoni and Leppini prove it – is also played by the temper: the “fighting with a light heart” of one and “the awareness that the good weather must be lived to the end” of the other certainly do not cure multiple sclerosis. But they help to face it, day after day.