five natural methods to be able to lower it

five natural methods to be able to lower it

Bad cholesterol can cause serious damage to our health: here are five natural ways to be able to lower it.

Among the problems that can cause the greatest damage to our health there is certainly the bad cholesterol, a type of disorder that now comes to involve an increasingly large number of people. A considerable level of bad cholesterol in the arteries can lead to problems of various kinds, such as those concerning the risk of chronic cardiovascular diseases or compromising the normal and correct functioning of vital organs. As obvious as it may be, it is essential to maintain a lifestyle that is as healthy as possible, moderating the consumption of fats and favoring that of foods such as fruit and vegetables. Let’s see below five natural remedies to lower bad cholesterol.

Five natural methods to fight bad cholesterol

A first natural remedy to be able to fight and lower bad cholesterol levels is represented by garlic and lemon, the regular consumption of which, according to popular beliefs, contributes to this purpose. Both foods also have antioxidant properties, thus contributing to the health of the whole organism. The ingredients are simply a clove of garlic and some lemon juice.

The second method is that ofwater with parsley and lemon, a type of refreshing drink that is an excellent alternative to industrial drinks: the ingredients, which must necessarily be fresh, are in this case lemon juice, a sprig of parsley and a glass of water. The third method is cucumber and guava for which you will need half a cucumber, two guava fruits and half a glass of water.

The fourth natural remedy is pineapple and ginger water, a drink that can be consumed both hot and cold: the ingredients are three glasses of water, three slices of pineapple and a tablespoon of grated ginger. The fifth and final natural remedy to be able to fight bad cholesterol could finally be constituted by sesame, apple and oatsa drink that can be made with an apple, two tablespoons of oatmeal, a tablespoon of sesame and a glass of water.

