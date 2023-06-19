Five Palestinian dead in clashes in the West Bank

Five Palestinians dead and over sixty injured, 18 of whom are in serious condition: this is the updated toll, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, of the fighting raging today between militiamen and Israeli soldiers in Jenin, in the West Bank. Among the wounded there is also a Palestinian cameraman, shot in the stomach while filming the incidents from the roof of a house. Israeli military radio added that the condition of one of the seven soldiers wounded in the shootings has worsened. According to the broadcaster, fighting has been going on in Jenin for eight hours.

The identity of the fifth victim is not yet known, while the fourth killed has been identified: it is Qais Majdi Adel Jabareen (21 years old) who joins Khaled Azzam Darwish (21 years old), Ahmed Yusef Saqr (15) and Qassam Faisal Abu Sarya (29). The number of injured is now 60, 18 of whom are defined as serious.

Wafa said the army entered Jenin to arrest a number of suspects, including the son of a senior Hamas official in the West Bank Jamal Abu al-Hija, who is in prison in Israel.

Previously, the Palestinian health authorities had released an initial assessment of 18 wounded by bullets in the clashes, of which three were in critical condition, to then inform that one of the wounded, who had meanwhile risen to 22, was dead.

For his part, an Israeli military spokesman said the army’s operation in Jenin was to “capture 2 wanted suspects” with “a massive exchange of gunfire between soldiers and gunmen in the area” still ongoing, adding that “a large number of explosive devices were thrown at the responding soldiers.” In addition, “a military vehicle was hit by a bomb as it exited the city. The vehicle was damaged.”

After having “identified armed men, army helicopters opened fire in order to facilitate the exit of the soldiers”. Videos on social media

show at least one rocket fired from the helicopter. The army spokesman also added that seven Israeli soldiers were injured in ongoing clashes with Palestinians in Jenin. Two are soldiers (not seriously injured) and 5 are border police agents (not seriously). All were transported to the hospital.

An appeal to the international community, and in particular to the Biden administration, to intervene “to put an end to Israeli madness” was launched by Nabil Abu Rudeina, spokesman for Palestinian president Abu Mazen, following today’s harsh clashes. “The continuous massacres perpetrated by the occupiers – Abu Rudeina said, according to the Wafa news agency – are attempts by Israel to blow up the region and drag everyone into

a whirlwind of violence”.

