Five per thousand 2022: the fight against cancer is the first cause in the heart of Romagna

Written on 23 June 2023.

Once again the oncological cause unites Romagna in a big hug. Also for the financial year 2022, in fact, the results obtained by are really important IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS e Romagna Oncological Institute IOR in terms of devolutions of 5 per thousandthe share of taxes that the State allocates, depending on the number of choices freely expressed by taxpayers, among organizations that carry out research or socially relevant activities.

The data published by the Revenue Agency in recent days on the 2021 fiscal year, in particular, see the amounts disbursed further grow which, for both entities, exceed one million euros: 1,247,260 euros for the scientific and health research activities of IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS, 1,079,818 euros which will go to support the many IOR projects.

Specifically, for IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS – even this year second reality in Emilia-Romagna by gross and 38th nationally – this is a really important growth compared to the past with almost 156 thousand euros more (from €1,141,265.17 collected in the declarations of the 2021 financial year to €1,247,260 in 2022) and, above all, +2,281 subscriptions (from 24,840 to 27,121 on the last list, equal to almost 9% more). Notable achievement also for theRomagna Oncological Institute which, for the sixth consecutive year, exceeds one million euros (with 1.079.818 € it is the 43rd national reality), while with 37.789 subscriptions (33rd position) the non-profit reality of reference for the territory, surpassing well-known structures at a national level.

“The 5×1000 is not simply one of the most important contributions we can count on to carry out our mission and ensure that an increasingly cancer-free future is a concrete prospect, rather than a vague hope – explains the IOR Director General, Fabrizio Miserocchi – but it is also one of the most reliable thermometers we have for understanding the state of the fight against cancer in Romagna. On the basis of the data we have, we can state that oncological research in our area is in excellent health: the signatures that we and IRST have had represent confirmation that the work carried out is considered excellent and that the pact of trust between our realities and citizens which we address in the first place is solid. The preferences received by the Istituto Oncologico Romagnolo still represent a splendid exception in the panorama of the Third Sector in Italy: our mission is aimed at a well-defined area without large population centres, however the number of subscriptions we receive is higher of much more structured, recognized and internationally active realities. We can only thank the nearly 38,000 people who have chosen to support us, confirming to them that we will continue to do our best to ensure that this relationship of trust never fails.”

Great satisfaction is that expressed by Giorgio Martelli, Director General IRST IRCCS: “I would like to read this fantastic result as a splendid piece of a larger picture, a mosaic of data and events which demonstrates how IRST is the direct expression of an entire community: the over 27,000 people who have freely signed up to donate their 5 for thousand to our research activities, testify, in fact, as much as our Institute embodies the deepest values ​​of solidarity, research, commitment to patients and which, for this reason, deserves esteem and trust. In this sense, together with the 5 per thousand, I would also like to mention the certificates of closeness that we receive every day, the small and large donations, bequests and wills, some of these really important. But there would be no esteem or trust without the commitment and dedication of our professionals: the main research trends that are always positive, the budget balance, the major projects implemented, indicate that IRST’s commitment is maximum. All this without ever forgetting humanity and the value of the relationship with the patient. And this is perhaps the most beautiful legacy of Prof. Dino Amadorithat the rigor of the scientist and the empathy of man cannot be separated from each other.”

Strong is also the thanksgiving of IRST Scientific Director, Prof. Giovanni Martinelli: “Those who, like me, have made care and research their mission, often have to deal with disappointments, sometimes painful, and missed goals. However, there is one certainty that accompanies me and all my splendid colleagues at IRST: that of being on the right path, the one that will lead us to ever more effective treatments. In this sense, the value that we must attribute to this great result is twofold: the economic one that allows us to count on huge resources directly to support our personalized medicine research; the second, and perhaps more important, is the moral one, it is the enormous proof of esteem and trust, generosity and sensitivity that come to us from Romagna and the rest of Italy and which spur us on to move forward with ever greater strength. Our thanks go out to all those who have chosen to support us, but also the message that the fight against cancer must not stop and we must continue to support this battle also through the devolution of 5 per thousand.”