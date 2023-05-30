Five practical tips that help against a growling stomach

Silence in the room is often broken by an unwanted intruder: the loud growl of the stomach. It can lead to an embarrassing situation where you feel uncomfortable and being watched. The growling sound can draw uncomfortable attention. With five tips you can counteract the rumbling stomach.

Don’t talk while chewing

When exchanging words during the meal, it is not uncommon for an unknowingly promoted harmony to develop between the rumbling stomach and the verbal utterance. This phenomenon can be attributed to various factors. For one thing, talking while eating can lead to faster food intake because we are less consciously focused on chewing and swallowing. As a result, a larger amount of air gets into our digestive tract, which can lead to increased gas formation and thus increased stomach rumbling.

Chew well and thoroughly

Also, talking while eating can lead to hasty or incomplete chewing, which puts extra strain on the stomach and can increase the sounds. Therefore, it is advisable to eat consciously and slowly and to concentrate on enjoying the food during the meal in order to reduce the unwanted stomach rumble.

warmth for the stomach

Our hunger is not satisfied by this, but with a hot cup of tea the muscles in the stomach can be relaxed a bit and the growling decreases. Warmth from outside with a hot water bottle can also help.

A hot cup of tea or coffee benefits the stomach in many ways. The heat relaxes the muscles in the stomach and counteracts the unpleasant rumbling in the stomach.

When we eat hot food, the increased temperature helps activate the digestive enzymes in the stomach and boost metabolism. As a result, food is broken down and absorbed more efficiently, reducing the incidence of stomach rumbling. In addition, heat has a relaxing effect on the muscles of the digestive tract, which in turn facilitates digestion and reduces the likelihood of unpleasant noises. In addition, warm fluid intake, such as a cup of tea or broth, can settle the stomach and have a calming effect on the overall digestive system. It is therefore advisable to pay attention to warm and well-tempered food in order to counteract the rumbling stomach and promote pleasant digestion.

Eat regularly

Regular eating plays an essential role in effectively counteracting stomach rumbling and promoting harmonious digestion. By eating regular meals, we give our stomach the opportunity to adjust to fixed meal times and regulate digestion accordingly. Eating regularly provides the stomach with a steady supply of nourishment, reducing the uncomfortable feeling of hunger and stomach rumbling. Additionally, regular eating supports an even release of digestive enzymes and stomach acid, which contributes to efficient digestion and minimizes unwanted noise. However, it is important to ensure a balanced and healthy diet with regular meals to ensure optimal digestion and a healthy gastrointestinal system.

Other thoughts

Thinking about food all the time isn’t necessarily helpful in a stomach growl situation. Just the thought of it can already activate the muscles and the grumbling starts. Then have a cup of tea, coffee or a glass of water and concentrate on something else.