five remedies for smooth skin like that of children

Istockphoto I heels I’ve always been the weakness of our extremities. During the winter, not only i extra kilos they have accumulated to spite us when we stand in front of the mirror for the costume rehearsal, but also the feetdue to the time spent in slippers and slippers, have suffered from the bad season. now that theestate is about to explode and we can put on display the ends con sandals and slippers with a high rate of seduction, i dry and cracked heels they just can’t be tolerated.

Smooth skin e

perfect heels to be the envy of a child are everyone’s dream, but to be able to take care of

end as it should be, you need time to dedicate to yourself, just what we usually don’t have.

Working inside and outside the home look after the

children and managing the thousand commitments that fill the days to excess make the

self care a mirage. The good news, however, is: it can be remedied with a few small gestures

super fast and with some

cunning.

1 – GET RID OF DEAD SKIN: if the skin of our extremities is covered with unsightly dead cells it is because it lacks sebaceous glands. In this period we sweat a little because not necessarily having to wear closed shoes or socks, the foot is free and the skin tends to dry out much more. Among the oldest remedies to get rid of “dead skin” is the pumice stone which, passed gently on rough areas, is able to eliminate hard skin very quickly. Purchasable everywhere, even at the supermarket, pumice is a very light and porous lava stone, perfect for smoothing hard skin. The only caution is to use it only when our feet are soaked or on still damp skin, not only to avoid getting hurt, but also because it wouldn’t be as effective.

2 – RETURN SOFTNESS WITH ESSENTIAL OILS: wait until the skin

becomes cracked and hardened is a mistake, because at this point being able to have smooth heels while slathering on body moisturizer will not solve the problem. The feet, which bear us constantly, must be treated with more specific products, which have a keratolic function capable of softening and dissolving the corneous tissues of the epidermis. Urea-based products are very effective in this sense, an organic substance that promotes skin exfoliation making the skin shiny, soft and smooth. Creams with urea are especially useful for softening and elasticising extremely dry, thickened and cracked epidermis. If the heels are really in bad shape, it is advisable to use a cream with urea enriched with active ingredients and natural oils with an emollient and nourishing action, such as aloe vera, chamomile and calendula, jojoba oil, shea butter, sweet almond oil and acai, with remarkable nourishing properties.

3 – USE SPECIFIC MASKS: for a result with a “Wow” effect and feet that even children will envy, the suggestion is to use the paraffin mask. You can use solid paraffin, easily available at the supermarket, or buy it online. Once melted in a bain-marie, it can be applied when it is warm using a flat brush.; a quarter of an hour of exposure is sufficient for a truly appreciable result. Ideally, especially in the summer, the paraffin foot bath should be done once a week to keep the skin soft and hydrated. If, on the other hand, you prefer to adopt grandmother’s remedy, which remains a must for those who want sandal-proof results, you can proceed by applying a generous layer of cream before going to sleep, wearing socks before slipping under the sheets: upon awakening we will be able to appreciate an extraordinary softness.

4 – DON’T FORGET THE BICARBONATE: it is known that baking soda has an infinite number of uses and, among many others, it is also ideal for softening the hard skin of the feet. Natural remedy par excellence, bicarbonate can be dissolved in the water of the footbath: three soup spoons guarantee an immediate result. For an exfoliating effect, it is better to prepare a scrub by mixing three parts of baking soda with one of warm water in a bowl until you obtain a grainy compound, which will be rubbed on the heels with circular movements: combined with the pumice stone, it will guarantee beautician-proof feet .

5 – FOOT BATH WITH LEMON FOR THE FINAL TOUCH: unsurprisingly, sometimes the skin on your heels is darker than normal. Walking barefoot or staying for a long time with slippers at the mercy of dust can leave a decidedly unattractive color as an unwanted gift. It is an unsightly side effect due to the dark color of the materials with which the foot comes into contact which slips into the dead cells, but it shouldn’t intimidate. A hot foot bath in which to pour the juice of half a lemon will be perfect: just let your feet soak for about ten minutes and then rub the pumice stone over your heels. The result will be shared on social networks to get full likes.

