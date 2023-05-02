Five spring tips for tax savings

Neustadt an der Weinstrasse – Spring at last! Many look forward to getting the garden going again or shopping for sunglasses. Others groan at the thought of hay fever or spring cleaning. The Lohnsteuerhilfeverein Vereinigte Lohnsteuerhilfe e. V. (VLH).

1. Submit one-time gardening work as a craftsman’s work: renewing the terrace, paving the inner courtyard, beautifying the property

Many hobby gardeners want to redesign their garden in spring, perhaps create a new terrace, level the property or repave the yard. Lots of work, some of which you can’t do yourself. Professionals such as gardeners, pavers or gardeners and landscapers can help here. And if this involves excavation and earthwork, planting work, paving work or extensive garden design or garden maintenance work, the owner can state the costs in his tax return as a tradesman’s service.

Whether an existing garden is newly laid out or simply redesigned is irrelevant. This was decided by the Federal Fiscal Court (BFH) in its judgment of July 13, 2011 (file number: VI R 61/10). The BFH attaches the granting of tax advantages for craftsmen services on the property to two conditions.

First: The house belonging to the property is inhabited by the owner himself and is not a new building. This also applies to holiday homes or allotment arbors that are not inhabited all year round. According to the letter from the Federal Ministry of Finance dated November 9, 2016 (BStBl I 2016 p. 1213), second homes, holiday homes or weekend homes are even expressly privileged. Households located in other European countries are also subject to this regulation.

2. Sell regular gardening as household-related services: mowing the lawn, weeding, trimming hedges

There is always a lot to do in the garden. Many working people or even older people get help from the gardener for the regular gardening work – they can deduct the costs for this as household-related services. Here, too, the Treasury participates with 20 percent.

Just as with craftsman services, the financial authorities only recognize invoices for services if they were paid cashless and a proof of payment is available. In addition, care must be taken to ensure that labor, travel and machine costs are reported separately from material costs – because taxpayers do not receive any tax breaks for the latter.

The difference to the craftsmen’s services: For household-related services, up to 4,000 euros per year can be claimed for tax purposes.

3. Discontinue spring cleaning as household-related services: cleaning windows, washing curtains, cleaning carpets

From March onwards, many will pick up scrubbers, brooms and cleaning supplies to whip their own household into shape. Some also hire a professional service provider to take over the cleaning and maintenance work. Since these activities occur regularly in the household and could also be done by a household member, the expenses for the professional can be deducted as household-related services.

From a tax point of view, the following applies to this: 20 percent of the travel, labor and machine costs incurred can be claimed, namely a total of up to 4,000 euros per year. Consumables such as the cleaner’s cleaning agents or the grit used for winter service are also deductible. Material costs, on the other hand, are not taken into account, so the different types of costs should be shown separately in the invoice. Also: Always transfer the invoice amount, because the tax office does not accept cash payments.

4. Blossoms, pollen, grasses: Deduct costs for hay fever as an extraordinary burden

With the first warm rays of sunshine, nature also blooms: crocuses, daisies, wood anemones, birches, alders and hazelnut trees – most people are happy about what is blooming and sprouting. But for many it means sneezing, itchy eyes and leaden tiredness: They are allergic. Hay fever is the classic allergy. Nasal spray, tablets or even desensitization therapy are among the typical measures to combat the causes and consequences of hay fever. However, not all health insurance companies cover the costs.

However, allergy sufferers can deduct everything that the doctor prescribes for them and their health insurance does not pay for as medical expenses and thus as an extraordinary burden from their taxes. It is important that the tax office only recognizes the direct medical expenses. These are costs incurred for curing an illness or alleviating its consequences. However, costs for disease prevention cannot usually be deducted.

Many allergy sufferers swear by alternative treatment methods such as acupuncture or acupressure. These and similar treatments are deductible as extraordinary expenses under two conditions:

First: The patient can prove the medical necessity with a certificate from a public health officer or a certificate from the medical service.

The patient can prove the medical necessity with a certificate from a public health officer or a certificate from the medical service. Secondly: The certificate was issued before the start of treatment.

Another tip: If you go to the doctor or non-medical practitioner or if you go for an acupuncture, for example, you can also enter the travel costs as an extraordinary burden in the tax return. This includes trips to the pharmacy.

5. Spring, sun, sunshine: deduct sunglasses from your taxes

When the hours of sunshine increase again in spring, many people like to put on their sunglasses. If you need prescription sunglasses, you can deduct the costs from your taxes as an extraordinary burden. The condition for this is the same as for glasses without tinted lenses: A visual aid must have been prescribed by a doctor at least in the past. In the subsequent period, the visual acuity determination by the optician is sufficient – and the costs of the sunglasses as a medical aid are tax-deductible.

Important: Extraordinary expenses are not fully deductible. Only the costs that exceed a “reasonable load limit” can be entered in the tax return. The tax office calculates this limit individually for each tax case, based on the annual income and marital status as well as the number of children. After all: If you drive to the ophthalmologist or optician, you can also enter the travel costs as an extraordinary burden in your tax return.

