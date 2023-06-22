Five tricks for restful sleep despite the extreme heat

Pure enjoyment in the sun during the day, but at night the heat is tormenting you and you won’t be able to fall asleep. Healthy sleep is important. Because it provides you with fresh energy and can even help you lose weight.

These five tips will help you fall asleep even on hot nights.

Tip 1: Only air in the morning and late in the evening

Some planning is necessary for the ideal sleeping atmosphere: Let fresh and still cool air flow into the bedroom early in the morning.

But then block out the heat with roller blinds or thick curtains and keep the windows closed during the day. For a sleep-promoting air circulation, it is enough to tilt the window at night or before falling asleep.

However, it is better to do without air conditioning or fans – rooms that are too cold cause dry mucous membranes and provoke colds. In general, the optimal bedroom temperature is 18 degrees.

Tip 2: Eat a light meal before bed

Heavy, greasy food is not a good idea before you fall asleep anyway, as the highly active digestive tract makes it difficult to sleep as a result. Instead, you should rather opt for a protein-rich evening meal, especially in hot temperatures. This is not only easier to digest, but can also promote peaceful sleep thanks to the amino acid tryptophan it contains.

Drinks should also relieve the metabolism as much as possible. That means: no caffeine or alcohol before bedtime. Spread out over the day, two to three liters of liquid are ideal in warm weather. You should drink these in line with your body heat, i.e. not too cold. The “heating” of ice-cold drinks also warms up the body.

Tip 3: Shower off with lukewarm water

Have you been outside in the heat? Then take a shower before bed. As with drinking, the following applies: just not too cold, even if that corresponds exactly to your needs.

Lukewarm to warm water, on the other hand, opens the pores and allows accumulated body heat to escape, also relaxing the muscles and getting you ready for the night.

Tip 4: Cool nightwear and bedclothes

Breathable, moisture-binding and heat-conducting: cotton is the material of choice on hot nights. Thin duvet covers help prevent heat from accumulating under the covers. If it gets too warm, you can just wrap yourself in the sheet and leave out the blanket.

But don’t forget your pajamas. Otherwise, the body cools down at night, and there is even a risk of catching a cold despite the relatively high ambient temperature. Then it’s better to cool down the pajamas in the fridge before wearing them – for a comfortable fit.

Tip 5: Light exercise before bed

A walk in the cool evening air usually helps you to sleep more peacefully. You can also ensure pleasant exhaustion with an easy run or a light workout – but you should make sure that there is at least two hours between sport and going to bed.

If you then manage to fall asleep regularly at the same time – far away from your sleep-depriving cell phone and tablet, you condition your body into a “sleep mode” that even the summer heat can hardly harm.