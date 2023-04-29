Five years ago the diagnosis of breast cancer, I beg you, do prevention

Benedicta Boccoli, in Verissimo, recalled her fight against breast cancer: “In June, they diagnosed it for five years. From June 1st I will no longer take the cursed pill, I will throw it out the window “.

Blessed Boccoli was among the guests of the episode of very true broadcast on Saturday 29 April. The actress and showgirl returned her mind to the diagnosis of breast cancer received five years ago. He stressed how important prevention is, which can save lives. In her case, it was essential to defeat the tumor: “Illness changes you because you relativize everything. I don’t have my fears anymore, I don’t care. You think: ‘We die here, I have to live’, I have an opportunity which is life“.

Benedicta Boccoli claims that her dog has discovered the tumor

Benedicta Boccoli told Silvia Toffanin that she had noticed strange behavior from her beloved dog Nina. He approached her and always sniffed a precise point of her breast: “I took this little dog to the kennel. I love animals very much and dogs in particular. Nina is very fragile, fearful, so she is very attached to me. We sleep together, embracing, even if everyone scolds me for this. I am crazy about mine dog. I want to sleep with her as if she were my girlfriend”. And he continued:

She found out I had breast cancer. She always smelled a spot on my breast, thought about it, went back and smelled, thought about it, went back and smelled there. And I didn’t understand, I thought I was dirty with food or something she might like. Instead I think she smelled a different biological smell than my natural one. One day while playing, she gave me a paw and I got a little bruise. When I went for the mammogram, I told the technician to look under that bruise. Under there was the tumor.

Benedicta Boccoli defeated breast cancer

Benedicta Boccoli, after receiving the diagnosis, underwent radiotherapy. The actress managed to defeat the disease, thanks also to prevention. From June you will be able to set aside the pill you have had to take in recent years: “In June I was diagnosed with it for five years. After five years I will no longer take this cursed pill that took everything away from me, which is very annoying. On June 1, I throw the pills out the window”. Then, he recalled the days of radiotherapy: