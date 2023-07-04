Fixed braces on your teeth: this is the list of foods you shouldn’t eat to avoid damaging it

Having braces requires maintenance, so it’s important to know what you can and can’t eat and the foods to avoid.

Dental braces, despite the help of technologies, continue to be a real ‘drama’ for everyone. Both adults and children are unable to bear such an instrument in their mouth and to resist all the pain and discomfort that it causes.

This is made with an orthodontic floss, which it is used to solve problems of malocclusion, crooked teeth and little space, with the help of iron hooks that are glued on the teeth. Obviously, however stable these are, they are not at all rooted in the tooth. And traumatic events during chewing risk making them fall, forcing the person to visit the dentist to fix everything and above all to go reposition the instruments with an extra payment.

What to eat and what to avoid with dental braces

Initially eat with the appliance it is very difficult, this means that some foods are not recommended in order not to feel pain, especially when you have to get used to it. Initially, soft foods such as soups, fish, cheeses, yogurt, eggs, legumes, crustless bread, sweets, well-cooked pasta and rice, smoothies, soft fruit such as bananas are to be preferred.

Generally however are to be avoided forever during the whole period foods that are too hard, chewy, flakes, seeds and the like. Anything that can break the trigger or go under it, causing cavities. Foods not to use are: hard chocolate, crusty bread, dried fruit, popcorn and chips, fibrous foods, too crunchy fruit or raw vegetables such as carrots, nougat, gummy candies, chewing gum, sugary drinks.

Con the appliance it is also important chew slowly and calmly because damage can easily occur. Therefore, it is better to avoid tearing the food with your teeth but to cut or separate it with your hands. Remaining food residues must be removed very carefully from the hooks, these can be dangerous for tooth decay. If the braces get scratched, broken or broken, it is essential to go to the dentist, not just because you risk damage to your teeth but also because there may be lacerations of the mucous membrane and above all because the damage can extend and ruin the entire appliance making the work and the pressure it has to exert useless.

Dental braces are definitely challenging, in alternative you can think if possible and advised by the doctor of different solutions for mobile use to wear to realign the teeth.

