Italy has been betting on flexible employment contracts for at least 25 years. In 1997 Tiziano Treuminister in the first government study programintroduce the package of the same name which together with the subsequent Biagi law (2003) regulates the first «atypical jobs». Since then several reforms including the Jobs Act by Renzi make the ever more flexible rules. Now it’s up to the Meloni government, which in addition to redesigning the voucher systemis ready to further incentivize i term contracts. There is no doubt that in a very varied market, contracts must allow for a certain flexibilitybut how much is this getting longer elastic?
The return of the vouchers
Vouchers are hourly vouchers used to pay for occasional work: 75% goes into the worker’s pocket, the rest covers contributions and accident insurance). Designed in 2003 by Biagi reform (art.70) to pay for the «small jobs» usually carried out in blackcome babysitter, maid, private teachers, grape pickersand usable by “subjects at risk of social exclusion” (unemployed, housewives, students, pensioners and the disabled). Dal 2008 the possibility to pay with vouchers is extended to other professional figures and in 2012 with the Fornero reform extends to all productive sectors and to all types of workers. The request for vouchers soars: if in 2008 little more than are issued half a millionIn the 2015 become 134 million. Abuse is also soaring, especially inbuilding, In the turismo It is in the trade: many companies cover a few hours with vouchers, and the rest paid off the books. Basically in this way they avoid hiring workers used full time passing them off as occasional. The irregularities take on such dimensions that in 2017 the government Gentiloni decides to abolish them and with the next decree n.50 of 2017 sets stringent limits (family booklet e PrestO). The 2023 financial law instead extends its use to companies that have up to 10 permanent employees (excluding agriculture and construction). The minimum net hourly amount is 9 euros per hourthe daily one of 36 euro. The amount that each company can spend on voucher and of 10 thousand euros per yearwith the obligation to notify INPS in advance of the use of occasional workers. The Meloni government declares that the extension of the measure will serve to reduce the undeclaredbut the norm, as we have already seen, is easily circumvented and drive workers away from stable contracts. Also because the sanctions for those who violate the law are not severe: from a minimum of 500 euro to a maximum of 2.500.
Term contracts
In Italy in recent years the most widespread employment contract has been the fixed-term one. In 2021 some were activated 7.7 million (69% of the total) that they have become 8.5 million in 2022. In the third quarter of last year more than 31% of the forward contracts signed had a maximum duration of one month and the 46,5% did not exceed i 90 days. Il Dignity decree of 2018 foresees that after one year of the fixed-term contract, it will trigger the hiringif instead the entrepreneur intends to extend it, the maximum time allowed is 12 monthsbut must indicate a reason and pay one 0.5% extra contribution. Now the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone in a recent one Senate hearing he underlined how “a rigid legal typification of the causes can represent a limit for the entrepreneurial and working system of the country”. Translated: these constraints must disappear. Yet we are one of Eurozone countries with more futures contracts (16.4%), and much above the OECD average (11,8%).
Unwanted employed, precarious and part-time workers
In January, the employed exceeded 23.3 million while the unemployed are 2 millions. Numbers never reached in the last 15 years. However, among the employed, it is above all the precarious contracts that have reached their share 3 million (they were 2.3 million In the 2008). At the same time they have decreased hours worked per capita: twenty fewer per quarter compared to 2008, which also means lower pay on average. Then there are the unwanted part-time contracts. Also in 2008 those who had to accept them while preferring a full-time job were 1.3 millionin 2022 they rose to 2.7 million. Italy has the record for involuntary part-time in the EU: about 11.3% of total workers would like to work full time, but have to settle for half a day. The OECD average is 3.4%.
The trap of precariousness
If we consider all the atypical contractual forms (fixed-term, collaborations, part-time, etc) – he explains the latest Censis study – these involve about the 21,3% of the total of busyi.e. approx 5 million workers. A figure that affects the overall growth of employment contracts in the last 12 years: more 24%. But be careful, inside there are all those forms that do not provide for a fixed job, and which have increased by 33%. In the same period, standard loans have instead grown only by 4,8%. In the end – he explains the 2022 report of the Inapp (National Institute for Public Policies) – atypical work is no longer that instrument intermediate which then serves to obtain one stablebut it has become “a trap” that keeps you precarious for life. Taking three three-year periods (2008-2010, 2016-2018 and 2018-2021) as a reference, the research shows that in principle, only the 35-40% of the workers finally manages to get a permanent contract. If we focus on the last period (2018-2021), the 30% stay nailed to precarious employmentwhile workers looking for a new occupation after losing their job they increased by 18%. A growth certainly partly attributable to the pandemic. But there is another worrying fact: the 17% it was completely expelled from the market.
Statistics highlight the difference between those who have a stable job and those who have a precarious one. On average a permanent worker in 2021 he received a salary which exceeds the 26 thousand euros per yearagainst i 9.634 euro of a fixed-term worker eh 6.425 of one seasonal (Who the document page 5). Between 2010 e 2020 about the11,3% of Italian workers had wages below i 14,460 euros grosslies the8,7% of the total, he lives on a salary that does not reach 10,000 euros a year. «Today there is already a lot flexibility which produces poor work – he explains Franco Scarpelliprofessor of labor law at the Bicocca University of Milan – because many companies resort to term contracts continuously changing the medium-low range employees when the contracts expire». Low wages are often the number one cause of the boom in job leavers over the last three years. The research by the «Foundation for Employment Consultant Studies» on the former 9 months of 2021 shows this: those who resign are young and in low-skilled jobs. The 52,9 % has a fixed-term contract and the 37.9% a part-contracttime.