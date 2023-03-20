Italy has been betting on flexible employment contracts for at least 25 years. In 1997 Tiziano Treuminister in the first government study programintroduce the package of the same name which together with the subsequent Biagi law (2003) regulates the first «atypical jobs». Since then several reforms including the Jobs Act by Renzi make the ever more flexible rules. Now it’s up to the Meloni government, which in addition to redesigning the voucher systemis ready to further incentivize i term contracts. There is no doubt that in a very varied market, contracts must allow for a certain flexibilitybut how much is this getting longer elastic?

The trap of precariousness If we consider all the atypical contractual forms (fixed-term, collaborations, part-time, etc) – he explains the latest Censis study – these involve about the 21,3% of the total of busyi.e. approx 5 million workers. A figure that affects the overall growth of employment contracts in the last 12 years: more 24%. But be careful, inside there are all those forms that do not provide for a fixed job, and which have increased by 33%. In the same period, standard loans have instead grown only by 4,8%. In the end – he explains the 2022 report of the Inapp (National Institute for Public Policies) – atypical work is no longer that instrument intermediate which then serves to obtain one stablebut it has become “a trap” that keeps you precarious for life. Taking three three-year periods (2008-2010, 2016-2018 and 2018-2021) as a reference, the research shows that in principle, only the 35-40% of the workers finally manages to get a permanent contract. If we focus on the last period (2018-2021), the 30% stay nailed to precarious employmentwhile workers looking for a new occupation after losing their job they increased by 18%. A growth certainly partly attributable to the pandemic. But there is another worrying fact: the 17% it was completely expelled from the market.