flames in Siniscola, Posada and Poetto. Section of state road 131 closed

6 Aug – 20:34 Tajani: the government will not leave Sardinia alone

«There are 11 anti-fire planes flying over Sardinia. The Government will not leave the territories affected by the fire alone. I am in contact with the Head of Civil Protection Curcio, they are making every effort to keep citizens safe. Anyone responsible will be punished.” The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani writes it on Twitter.

6 Aug – 18:58 Firefighters: “The most important fires in the province of Nuoro and Cagliari”

Cagliari and Nuoro are the provinces most affected by the series of fires affecting Sardinia. «Currently – sources from the Sardinian Fire Brigade tell beraking latest news – the fires in progress in the areas of Posada (Nu), Carbonia and Quartu Sant’Elena (Cagliari) are the most worrying. Reinforcement teams also arrived from Oristano and Sassari». To fuel the fires contributes “the mistral that blows on the island in these hours”.

6 Aug – 18:35 Six hundred people evacuated

600 people have been evacuated to Podasa, between Monte Longu and San Giovanni, the places reached by the flames where the sky has darkened due to the gigantic fire between Posada and Siniscola, on the north-eastern coast of Sardinia. The ss 131 dcn ‘Diramazione Centrale Nuoresè’ is temporarily closed from km 92 to km 145, between Siniscola and Olbia. Three canadairs, helicopters from the regional fleet and men on the ground from the fire brigade and civil defense have been in action at the stake for hours but operations are made difficult by the strong mistral wind that blows across the island.

6 Aug – 18:16 Section of state road 131 closed

On the 131DCN ‘Diramazione Centrale Nuoresè’ state road, the section from km 92 to km 145 between Siniscola and Olbia is temporarily closed due to a fire in the area. The firefighters are intervening on the spot for the extinguishing and safety operations. The personnel of the Police Forces and of Anas are engaged in the management of the viability and to restore circulation as soon as possible.

6 Aug – 18:16 Flames on the Poetto beach, near Cagliari

Sardinia burns. Fire also at the Poetto. The flames started from the area of ​​via Fiume in Quartu Sant’Elena (Metropolitan city of Cagliari) and, after crossing the Molentargius park, reached the Poetto beach. As a precaution, the McDonald’s restaurant was evacuated while the flames are destroying a former campsite on the arena.

6 Aug – 18:11 Solinas: “Strengthening the Civil Protection fleet”

The President of the Region of Sardinia Christian Solinas follows in constant contact with the operations room of the Regional Civil Protection the evolution of firefighting operations in the various territories affected by the fire front. The President informs that he has already asked the National Civil Protection to strengthen the fire-fighting air fleet. He also forwarded the early warning for the activation of the European civil protection mechanism.

6 Aug – 17:19 Mayor of Muravera: “Now a state of calamity”

First assessment for the fires that have been burning the countryside of southern Sardinia since this morning – also favored by the strong mistral wind. The damage in the Feraxi area was very serious: 4 farms were devastated by the fire which destroyed the accumulated reserves of forage. Flames also on citrus groves and on a model farm, the destination of numerous school trips every year. The flames also threatened some accommodation facilities and guests had to be evacuated. Firefighters from the San Vito Detachment, Forestry Corps agents, men from the Forestry Regional Agency and numerous volunteers supported by Canadair and helicopters are still operating on site. “There are no absolute certainties but I find it hard to believe that the fires were caused by self-combustion – explained the mayor of Muravera, Salvatore Piu – One thing is certain: the damage is very serious for our area, a wound that will not be easy to heal . We will proclaim a state of calamity but we will not stop here: the Municipality will present a complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office against unknown persons. Those responsible for this crime must be severely punished.” Porto Corallo in Villaputzu and San Priamo, the characteristic village of San Vito, were also affected by the flames fueled by the strong mistral wind that raged over the south-east of Sardinia

6 Aug – 16:51 Fire in the protected area at the gates of Quartu

Another fire in Sardinia a few tens of meters from houses and businesses at the entrance to Quartu. Fear for the inhabitants of the houses overlooking via Fiume also because the smoke is invading the streets and squares of the district. The reeds of the Molentargius pond, a protected wetland between Cagliari and Quartu a few steps from the Poetto beach, are on fire. On the spot the firefighters of the viale Marconi barracks. A day of fire for southern Sardinia: flames and fear for the fires in San Giovanni Suergiu, in the Sulcis Iglesiente and in San Sperate, the town of murals and sonorous stones by the artist Pinuccio Sciola.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

