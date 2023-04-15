Flames, stones and excrement against the police. Rennes in revolt against the pension reform signed by Macron overnight

The day after of the enactment of the pension reform by the French president Emmanuel Macron is under the banner of both verbal and factual protests in France. In particular in the capital of Brittany, a Rennesthe recriminations left their mark at manifestations against the reform. In the city, where the door of a police station had been set on fire on Friday, the situation escalated on Saturday in the mid-afternoon and the police gave the order to disperse the procession. Officers carried out charges and made use of tear gas against protesters who threw objects, stones and even “excrement” at them, according to the local news site News Rennes. The dispersal order was given after repeated acts of vandalism at the end of the procession and after a car was set on fire.

New mobilizations are already scheduled for 20 and 28 April. The said it syndicated Cgt in an appeal that asks “to carry forward the mobilization in all its peaceful forms” and indicates that “i strong times” of these mobilizations will be precisely on 20 and 28 April.

The trade unions had already invited to participate in a day of mass mobilization on May 1st. The reaction to the immediate promulgation of the pension reform law by the president was immediate: Macron was accused of “violent contempt on the one hand for the population, on the other for the trade unions”, said the general secretary of the CGT on Saturday Sophie Binet are France info. “Whether it’s night or day, this reform is unjust! Democratic wisdom demanded not to promulgate it and to renew the dialogue. From the beginning, the contempt shown to workers has been constant. But their dignity on the street is stronger. May 1st date,” she commented on Twitter Lawrence Bergergeneral secretary of CFDT.

For his part, Macron will address the French on TV on Monday evening, according to BFM TV it will be a pre-recorded speech that will be broadcast by the main television stations at 8 pm. According to a survey by the observatory Toluna Harris Interactive per Rtl e Aef Info, 66% of French citizens support the continuation of the mobilization by the trade unions against the reform. 71% of those interviewed declared themselves against the law.