Last February a flash of light suddenly ripped through the Moon generating a glow in the dark part.

L’origin of the moon it is not yet clear to science, but the most accredited theory states that it is the result of a collision, which occurred over 4 million years ago, between the Earth and an asteroid the size of the planet Mars. What is certain is that since the advent of man, the earth’s satellite has inspired countless stories and legends.

The temperature on the moon it can change enormously, going from +150 degrees in the sunlit area, to -150 degrees in the dark area. A body exposed on the lunar surface on one side to the sun and the other to the shade would perceive both temperatures at the same time. This phenomenon is due to the lack of atmosphere which on earth mitigates temperatures.

Precisely due to the lack of atmosphere and the absence of meteorological phenomena, such as wind and rain, the famous footprint left by theUS astronaut, Neil Armstrong, on July 20, 1969is still intact. And according to NASA it is destined to remain there for millions of years.

after theUnited States moon landing, the race to discover the Moon has come to a sudden halt due to the enormous costs involved. Furthermore, the advance of technology has allowed to continue the studies thanks to gods self-driving vehicles without risking sending our astronauts. The Moon is not as close to the Earth as one might believe, the average distance amounts to 383300 kmand it takes about 4 days of travel to reach it.

The flashes of light on the Moon

Even without physically going there, there are many scientists from all over the world who continue to study the moon thanks to very powerful telescopes aimed at the sky. Just recently one of them, located in Japan, took over it strange phenomenon of a flash of light that ripped through the lunar surface. The flare was recorded at 20:14 on February 23rd.

“It was a huge flash that continued to shine for more than 1 second,” said Professor Daichi Fujii, curator in charge of the astronomy section at the Hiratsuka City Museum in Japan, who also posted the video on social media.

Such events occur frequently and are cataloged as transient lunar phenomena. There could be several causes behind these glows. According to some it could depend on the collision with the lunar surface of small asteroids. Others consider them phenomena of an “electrical” type, due to the reaction of the encounter between the lunar dust and electrically charged particles of the solar wind. A new theory, coming from some scholars of the Spanish observatory near Seville, could be seismic activitydue to the gas escaping from the lunar soil that meets the sunlight.

