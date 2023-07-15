Flat foot: what it is and how to correct it

Flatfoot appears from a young age, particularly between 10 months and 4 years. Let’s find out about the possible treatments.

Flat foot is a condition that flattens the arch of the foot, which is the part that normally shouldn’t touch the ground. In addition, the valgus-pronation area of ​​the heel is also affected. This problem occurs at an early age and usually goes away around 7 years of age, unfortunately, however, there are cases in which it could remain representing a disorder in adulthood. This would lead to ankle and knee problems.

When this condition becomes pathological, there is a reduction of the internal plantar arch, it is associated with valgus-pronation of the heel which will be exposed towards the outside. The foot in this case can be both flexible with elastic ligaments and rigid. Usually with this condition you get to have problems with inflammation of the posterior tibial tendon, although usually it should be asymptomatic.

Treatments for flat feet

The treatment that is most commonly used for this pathology is the orthopedic insole. This solution it does not solve the problem, but it corrects the posture by keeping the plantar arch raised. The resulting benefits on the child concern his way of walking. Instead, in the event that in addition to the flat foot there is a shortening of the Achilles tendon, then rigid insoles should be used which avoid flexing the toes. In this way, the tendon also stretches during movements. In addition to these tools, a physiotherapist can often be placed side by side with the patient, it will be helped through checks aimed at identifying improvements and with professional advice on what is best to do.

The best treatments for flat feet – (tantasalute.it)

On the other hand, when flatfoot is not associated with a painful condition, it will be sufficient for the patient to be checked periodically. This will have to be done until the foot changes in a physiological way, i.e. around 13 or 14 years of age. In case the problem still persists, the expert could evaluate a surgical operation aimed at eliminating the problem. Usually the surgical treatment of flexible flat foot sees the calcaneus-stop as a solution, i.e. the insertion of a small screw in the talus bone or in the sinus of the tarsus of the calcaneus. This depends on the techniques that are usedall in order to correct pronation of the heel and lift the arch. For rigid flat foot, on the other hand, the surgical removal of the bone parts welded together is used.

