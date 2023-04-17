Home » Flat stomach after 50: how to conquer it, the trick
Health

Flat stomach after 50: how to conquer it, the trick

by admin
Flat stomach after 50: how to conquer it, the trick

Flat stomach after 50: the trick to get back in shape, here’s how to conquer it.

Flat stomach at 50 (Pixabay)

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

Even at 50 it is possible to deflate the belly. With greater difficulties and with various problems, but it is still a goal that can be achieved with many sacrifices. The new hormonal balance does not allow the body to be particularly inclined to lose weight easily, therefore a healthy and balanced lifestyle is needed, starting with nutrition.

Playing sports is definitely recommended and it’s the only way to burn calories, as well as continuously strengthen your abs, therefore with targeted exercises that become increasingly difficult and demanding as you age.

Flat stomach after 50: the trick to get it

Healthy Diet (Pixabay)

To keep a flat stomach after the age of 50, nutrition assumes crucial importance: reducing fat, sugar and alcohol to a minimum, as well as obviously fizzy drinks, fried foods and high-calorie foods. Space for extra virgin olive oil, fruit, vegetables and animal proteins such as lean meats, fish and eggs.

Water is equally important, because hydration is also essential at an age in which one generally feels less thirsty and drinks little. Drinking lots of water helps to have a flat stomach because the body is constantly purified and waste and toxins are eliminated very easily. Alternatively, we can stock up on green tea and herbal teas.

See also  all the numbers of the Alma Mater

You may also like

Lombardy: middle class and caregivers increasingly in difficulty...

there is also an engineer from Gravina

Casalmaggiore da Capelli lots of people for Fitness...

visualized the reactive astrocyte-neuron interaction. « Medicine in...

Does your child have hallucinations? Could be Alice...

Berlusconi, the health conditions. San Raffaele confirms the...

AUSL Modena – National day for organ and...

The first online training course on breastfeeding for...

Istat cuts inflation in March to 7.6%

For the convictions of Calciopoli we are out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy