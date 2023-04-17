Flat stomach after 50: how to conquer it, the trick

Flat stomach after 50: the trick to get back in shape, here’s how to conquer it.

Even at 50 it is possible to deflate the belly. With greater difficulties and with various problems, but it is still a goal that can be achieved with many sacrifices. The new hormonal balance does not allow the body to be particularly inclined to lose weight easily, therefore a healthy and balanced lifestyle is needed, starting with nutrition.

Playing sports is definitely recommended and it’s the only way to burn calories, as well as continuously strengthen your abs, therefore with targeted exercises that become increasingly difficult and demanding as you age.

Flat stomach after 50: the trick to get it

To keep a flat stomach after the age of 50, nutrition assumes crucial importance: reducing fat, sugar and alcohol to a minimum, as well as obviously fizzy drinks, fried foods and high-calorie foods. Space for extra virgin olive oil, fruit, vegetables and animal proteins such as lean meats, fish and eggs.

Water is equally important, because hydration is also essential at an age in which one generally feels less thirsty and drinks little. Drinking lots of water helps to have a flat stomach because the body is constantly purified and waste and toxins are eliminated very easily. Alternatively, we can stock up on green tea and herbal teas.