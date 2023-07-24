Flat stomach in 15 days

Flaunt the coveted Flat stomach it can be easier than you think. Of course, patience and willpower must be the first weapons to use against abdominal fat. But it is the combination of balanced nutrition and specific training that produces visible effects in just two weeks. “If it is true that each case must be treated in a specific way, it is equally true that after 15 days of a targeted diet and adequate training, the belly appears flatter and more marked”, he reassures Angelo Pulcini nutritionist, specialized in sports nutrition, former professor at the University of Rome La Sapienza.

«Turtle cover, as I call the subcutaneous fat in the abdominal area, is in fact almost always the consequence of an excess of carbohydrates and alcohol and incorrect physical exercise». Yes, not only those who are most assiduous on the couch risk getting belly fat, but also those who train, or think they do. “THE 10,000 steps recommended every day can help to keep fit, but they are not enough to remove the cover», continues the nutritionist.

The pinch test on the belly

Good weight control is achieved when you eat healthily, in the right quantities, and at the same time carry out regular physical activity. Still, even many people of normal weight can’t seem to avoid that layer of fat that settles on their abdomen. Checking it is simple: that’s it pinch the belly near the navelgoing to reach the musculature. «If you are able to squeeze more than a centimeter of fabric between your two fingers, you are a victim of the cover», confirms Pulcini.

“There’s no need to be alarmed because the pinch test is only passed by about 10% of the population.” In fact, bacon is the first to appear when mistakes are made and the last to disappear during a toning process. «However, after eliminating that adipose tissue we are sure that the distribution between fat mass and lean mass is adequate and the belly is really flat», continues the specialist.

Flat stomach: the guide to the table

How, then, to achieve the coveted turtle and show off a flat abdomen? Here are Pulcini’s indications. However, it is necessary to make a premise: it is not possible to follow a correct diet without indulging in the pleasure of the table. The secret lies in the right amount of food. Furthermore, varying what you eat is imperative to keep in mind, so as to ensure the balance between the various macronutrients.

Carbohydrates

They represent the source of energy par excellence e both the body and the brain cannot do without it. In addition to foods commonly considered rich in glucose, such as bread, pasta and sweets, it is useful to keep in mind that carbohydrates are also present, albeit in smaller quantities, in vegetables, fruit, milk and yogurt (invisible sugars).

The operation to do, therefore, is purely mathematical: for a weight considered normal, whose caloric requirement is around 1,600 kcal, 200 g of carbohydrates are needed. Half of these are taken unknowingly in the form of sugars, the other half (100 g) is the one you need to know how to manage throughout the day among the classic foods. In the set of sugars or classic carbohydrates, alcohol and sweet drinks (even sugary tea and coffee) must also be included.

Grassi

They are to be preferred i unsaturated fats. Better to opt for steamed or grilled cooking, which require zero or few condiments. Indicatively, two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oilto be used raw, and maximum three nuts a day.

Protein

Fundamental to building muscle, you shouldn’t be afraid to risk eating too much protein. Too few don’t even help us in the bacon disposal phase: when you don’t play sport it’s enough one gram of protein per pound of body weight to be distributed between lunch and dinner.

The weight to be taken into consideration is the one closest to the ideal one. When practicing sport, the amount of protein should be increased by 20% (about 15 g for a person weighing 70 kg) and this addition should be taken at breakfast. To obtain the maximum benefit, proteins must be taken by athletes approximately every four hours.

Water

The right hydration is a bit like a tailor-made suit. It doesn’t just depend on water, but on how much salt, sugar and protein you take in with food and the type of physical activity you do. Generally speaking, one should be introduced minimum of 1.5 liters of water per day if you eat balanced and do not play sports.

If you play sports, it is advisable to weigh yourself before and after: for each kg of weight lost corresponds to 1 liter of water to be replenished beyond that foreseen. Then, it’s always better do not feel thirsty but anticipate it. This applies both when playing sports and in everyday life.

Fibre

Proper fiber management is essential for second brain and gut microbiota health. To get the right amount of fiber, between soluble and insoluble, you have to eat about 250 g of fruit and 250 g of vegetables every dayvarying as much as possible in the choice.

Flat stomach: targeted training

However, the food plan presented by Pulcini to obtain a flat and toned stomach cannot do without targeted training. The personal trainer Ilaria Berry proposes a sequence of specific exercises for the abdominal area. This program can also be accompanied by a short cardiovascular training session, to be performed during or after.

Each exercise that you will find described must be performed for 30 seconds without a break between one and the other. After the first lap, rest for thirty seconds. Repeat from the beginning and so on until the ten minutes of training have been used up. After that you can add a 15 minute jog.

The alternative, more demanding, is the one that involves 25 uninterrupted minutes of activity: three minutes of running and two minutes (30 seconds for each of the four exercises) of abs. Using time and not repetitions as an execution parameter allows you to carry out the same workout with more or less high intensity.

Plank

Lie on the floor with your chest resting on the floor, lift yourself up pointing your toes down. Rest your elbows on the ground. Imagine a line that goes from the base of the neck to the heels: in this way you will avoid both arching your back and creating an angle with your butt. The shoulders drop over the elbows, the arms are perpendicular to the floor, the abdomen is contracted and the glutes are active. Remain still for the foreseen time and do not neglect your breathing, which must rely on small controlled breaths.

What muscles work? They are involved your abs, shoulders, and stabilizers like your back and quads. This is a complete and safe exercise. Even when, with the increase in execution time, it becomes more difficult there is no risk of injury, as can happen with lifting a weight. Furthermore, you can practice in a small space and notice the improvements in the performance of the exercise from the first few times.

Plank knee to elbow

Lie down with your chest resting on the floor, lift yourself up on your toes and rest on your arms. The body, as in the classic plank, is tense and all the muscles are active to guarantee the tightness of the body. Move your body forward so that you can touch your right elbow to your right knee and your left elbow to your left knee. In this exercise, unlike the plank, the shoulders pass the hands to create the space necessary to bring the knee to the elbow.

The muscles mainly involved are those of the rectus abdoministhat is, those of the famous turtle.

Starfish crunch

Lie on your back on the ground, keeping your legs hip-width apart and your arms outstretched. Touch your right foot with your left hand and vice versa. To help you in this movement, push down the hand that remains attached to the floor. It is important that the legs are straight and that the chin is inclined towards the sternum, so as not to overload the neck during the execution.

If you dedicate yourself to this crunch, it will be above all the children who benefit from the effects oblique abs.

Boat position hold

Balancing on your butt, bend your legs and bring your arms straight forward. Feet do not touch the floor e be careful not to slouch, but, on the contrary, open your chest well. Remain in a static position and if you want to increase the difficulty of the exercise, simply widen the angle formed with your legs. Also in this case the part that trains is that of the “turtle”.

The final stretch

After the proposed sequence, don’t forget to stretch your abs which, together with your calves, are the muscles that tend to contract the most. A perfect stretching position can be that of cobra: lie down with your face facing the floor, lift your trunk by using your hands. The arms are stretched out, the chest is open, the ears away from the shoulders and the pelvis in contact with the floor. Stay in this position for at least thirty seconds.

