“The first point in favor of the study,” he explains Stephen Righetti, cardiologist at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza and member of the Equipe Enervit, «is the number of subjects involved, that is, over 21,000. The second is that major objectives have been assessed, namely the effect of the use of the supplement on mortality from cardiovascular events and on the onset of major cardiovascular disease. Like having a heart attack or going through coronary angioplasty.” From the results, after an average follow-up of almost three and a half years, it emerged that «flavanols reduced death from cardiovascular disease by 27%..

And although the compliance to the intake of flavanols or placebo was high – over 80% in both cases – if the subjects who did not take the supplement correctly during the research are eliminated from the statistical analysis, a significant reduction is obtained 15% of all cardiovascular events as well. That is, there was a lower incidence of heart attacks or strokes and there was a lower need for bypasses or angioplasties ».

How they act in the body

It is not known exactly what role flavanols play in nature. It is hypothesized that they protect plants from excessive environmental stress, for example from too much heat or cold, or from drought. However, it can be said that in the human organism «they are good for the heart mainly for their own health anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action», confirms the expert. «Also, we must not forget that cocoa flavanols are gods vasodilators. It means that they act on blood pressure and on any hypertension. In this way they are once again good, albeit indirectly, for cardiovascular health ».

Flavanol supplements after age 60

The study conducted by Harvard researchers, therefore, may suggest the use of flavanol-based supplements as a preventive strategy in people who are over 60 in health and want to continue to preserve it with natural methods. «It could be ideal for those over 60 without particular pathologies» suggests Righetti.

Flavanols at the table