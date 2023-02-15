They have a name that recalls the English term flavour, i.e. taste, aroma, but i flavanoli more than for their influence on the taste of the foods they inhabit, they have been studied for a long time for the beneficial effects on health of those who eat them. Years ago an important research work at European level, called Epic and born to understand the link between nutrition and cancer, confirmed that of the family of flavonoid antioxidants, flavanols, contained in tea, fruit and chocolate, are among the most protective. Therefore, studies have proliferated which, year after year, have tried to analyze the effect of these compounds more precisely. And not so much in the quantities with which they are normally taken from the diet, but also in more concentrated formulations such as supplements.
The Harvard study on flavanols
Among them, a Work published in 2022 in the scientific journal The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition and conducted by a group of researchers from Harvard University. In the study, called Cosmos, the researchers evaluated the effects of a supplement based on flavanols extracted from cocoa on a sample of healthy people, to see if those who took it had any advantages in terms of cardiovascular well-being. From June 2015 to March 2018, 21,442 subjects (12,666 women aged 65 and 8,776 men aged 60), healthy, with no previous cardiovascular or neoplastic pathologies, were randomized (i.e. randomly selected without being informed of what they would consume) to receive 500 milligrams of cocoa flavanols per day or a supplement placebo.
Flavanols and heart health
“The first point in favor of the study,” he explains Stephen Righetti, cardiologist at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza and member of the Equipe Enervit, «is the number of subjects involved, that is, over 21,000. The second is that major objectives have been assessed, namely the effect of the use of the supplement on mortality from cardiovascular events and on the onset of major cardiovascular disease. Like having a heart attack or going through coronary angioplasty.” From the results, after an average follow-up of almost three and a half years, it emerged that «flavanols reduced death from cardiovascular disease by 27%..
And although the compliance to the intake of flavanols or placebo was high – over 80% in both cases – if the subjects who did not take the supplement correctly during the research are eliminated from the statistical analysis, a significant reduction is obtained 15% of all cardiovascular events as well. That is, there was a lower incidence of heart attacks or strokes and there was a lower need for bypasses or angioplasties ».
How they act in the body
It is not known exactly what role flavanols play in nature. It is hypothesized that they protect plants from excessive environmental stress, for example from too much heat or cold, or from drought. However, it can be said that in the human organism «they are good for the heart mainly for their own health anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action», confirms the expert. «Also, we must not forget that cocoa flavanols are gods vasodilators. It means that they act on blood pressure and on any hypertension. In this way they are once again good, albeit indirectly, for cardiovascular health ».
Flavanol supplements after age 60
The study conducted by Harvard researchers, therefore, may suggest the use of flavanol-based supplements as a preventive strategy in people who are over 60 in health and want to continue to preserve it with natural methods. «It could be ideal for those over 60 without particular pathologies» suggests Righetti.
Flavanols at the table
For those who have not yet reached 60, however, the nutritional advice to include foods rich in flavanoids, and therefore also flavanols, in the diet remains valid. Obviously the effect will not be that of a supplement, but having the good habit of consuming sources of antioxidants can only do you good. These include dark chocolate (over 70%), berries such as blueberries, apples and cherries.