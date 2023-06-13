Flavia Franzoni, Romano Prodi’s wife, dies in Umbria: she had an illness

Assisi, 13 June 2023 – Flavia Franzonithe wife of Romano ProdiAnd dead while she was traveling with her husband and some friends, including the former minister Arturo Parisiits a franciscan path in Umbria.

They were doing a I walk, the path of St. Francis. On Monday evening the party had slept in Gubbio and on Tuesday 13 June they were in the direction of Assisi. Flavia Prodi, 76, fell suddenly, perhaps due to a HIGHLANDS. It was more or less 3 pm, early afternoon.

Emergency services were immediately called by the group. The Umbria Regional Service of the intervened National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps. Two teams with technical and medical personnel attended.

The rescue operations were also complicated by a violent storm that was hitting the area and which prevented the flight of a rescue helicopter. Everything is fine resuscitative maneuver it was useless. The regional 118 also intervened with another rescue team.

The group was then accompanied to the emergency vehicles. The couple, together with friends, were crossing the province of Perugia. The woman was knocked unconscious near a fraction of the municipality of Perugia. The body was transferred to Bologna in the evening.

The news spread quickly. Deep condolences in Bologna, where Flavia Franzoni lived with her husband. It was the president Romano Prodi, together with his children, who announced the death of his wife. Prodi and his wife were married for 54 years and in 2019 they had celebrated their golden wedding.

Lots of condolences. Among the first, that of the mayor of Florence Dario Nardellawho expressed his closeness to the former prime minister and his family.

Flavia Franzoni had been a professor of methods and techniques of social work at the Faculty of Political Science in Bologna. «My deepest closeness to Romano Prodi for the disappearance of his wife Flavia. An embrace and a thought for the family and all her loved ones ». So the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Twitter expressing his condolences.

“My closeness to my friend Romano Prodi. Flavia she was an extraordinary woman. I have very vivid and recent memories of her that will make me remember her forever with great affection”, says the mayor of Milan instead Beppe Sala.

“Flavia Franzoni – says the president of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini – he was a special person. A sharp mind, a high-level university lecturer, an observer of our society discreet, but always attentive and present. A woman of great humanity and intelligence. A big hug to Romano, his children and the whole Prodi family in this difficult moment”.

“I am saddened – says the president of Tuscany Eugene Giani – for the disappearance of Flavia Franzoni, a teacher of value and a profound knowledge of society. A sincere hug to Romano Prodi and his loved ones”.