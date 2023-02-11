Flavio Briatore, among the most important entrepreneurs we have in Italy, is also among those who earn the most. Do you know how much his estate is? The figure is stellar, but certainly man must also devote himself to his own health and sometimes pull the plug. The terrible illness set off alarm bells.

Flavio Briatore is originally from Cuneo and is an entrepreneur and sports managerhe owes his fame especially in this area for having been the team manager in Formula 1 with the Benetton team which later became Renault. But Briatore is not just sport, because the Italian entrepreneur he also leads the international luxury hospitality group Majestas, formerly known as Billionaire Life.

Yet, think both of Briatore’s parents were elementary school teachers and he formed as surveyorso a lot of study and a lot of work to get where it is now.

Without a doubt, Flavio Briatore has been able to demonstrate his entrepreneurial skills throughout his career and for this reason his assets reach stellar figures.

As perhaps some will remember his career began as a ski instructor and in restaurant managementin fact, he later opened his own.

But it hasn’t always been easy because Briatore was also accused of fraud and returned to Italy in 1990 thanks to an amnesty. His relationship with Formula 1 began at that time.

Even in the private life of Flavio Briatore has been dynamic, his most famous story is discussed was the one with Elisabetta Gregoraci with whom he had a son Nathan Falco. As we told you, the family spent Christmas together before she flew to Dubai with her new partner Julius Fratini.

Lately regarding Flavio Briatore there were rumors of a flirtation with Barbara D’Ursowhich would have confirmed that they are getting to know each other better.

But lately Briatore has also had to review his health, the past year hasn’t been easy. Here’s what happened.

Heritage and health

First of all Flavio Briatore also had covid like millions of other people around the world who have dealt with the disease. However, the entrepreneur was lucky because for him the symptoms weren’t strong so much so in fifteen days he managed to get away with it and return to his duties.

Recently however Flavio Briatore suffered an illness during the Baku Formula 1 Grand Prix, capital of Azerbaijan. Fortunately help arrived immediately and after a thorough visit the doctors averted something more serious but advised him to rest for a while so as to fully recover.

On the economic front, however, good news has arrived for him, after the initial decline due to the economic crisis also caused by the pandemic, his assets have started to grow again with the recovery, in the last year of a certain normality. The entrepreneur has invested in areas that have come in handy.

His Billionaire of Dubai has a turnover of 8.1 million and a gross operating margin of 5.7 and the Twiga of Montecarlo a good 11 million of turnover and 3.9 of EBITDA. To report this news is The sun 24 hourswhich also reported the turnover of 9 restaurants he owns alone made 22.2 million in 2015, rising to 37 million the following year.

In 2014, according to Forbes, Flavio Briatore’s assets amounted to around 200 million dollars, therefore 185 million euros, making him one of the leading Italian entrepreneurs.