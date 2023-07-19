Flavonoids and Memory: How These Natural Compounds Impact Cognitive Health

New Study Shows Flavonoids Improve Memory in Aging Adults

Researchers from Columbia University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard recently conducted a study that found a link between a diet low in flavonoids and age-related memory loss. The study also revealed that replenishing these bioactive compounds in mildly deficient adults over the age of 60 improved their performance on cognitive tests.

Published in PNAS, the study supports the emerging idea that the aging brain requires specific nutrients for optimal health, much like a developing brain. The senior authors of the study, Adam Brickman and Scott Small, believe that their research can serve as a model for other scientists as they explore the impact of different nutrients on cognitive health.

This study builds on over 15 years of research in Small’s lab, which has consistently shown a connection between age-related memory loss and changes in the dentate gyrus, a specific area within the hippocampus. They have also found that flavonoids can improve the functionality of this part of the brain.

Further research conducted on mice revealed that a bioactive substance present in flavonoids, called epicatechin, enhances the growth of neurons and blood vessels in the hippocampus, thereby supporting memory. Subsequent testing on humans showed that flavonoids could enhance memory, particularly in individuals with a poor-quality diet.

To gather data, the researchers enlisted over 3,500 seniors who were given a daily supplement of flavonoids or a placebo pill for three years. The active supplement contained 500 mg of nutrients, including 80 mg of epicatechins. Participants completed a survey assessing their diet quality at the beginning of the study, and their short-term memory governed by the hippocampus was tested through various activities. Urine samples were also collected to measure biomarkers indicating the levels of flavonoids in the participants’ diet.

The study found that memory scores improved slightly for the group taking the daily supplement, though most of these individuals already had a healthy diet rich in flavonoids. However, at the end of the first year of taking the supplement, participants reported eating a poorer diet. Despite this, their memory scores increased by an average of 10.5% compared to the placebo group and 16% compared to their baseline memory. This improvement continued over the next two years.

While further research is needed, scholars believe that flavonoid supplements may be beneficial for improving memory in adults who do not consume enough of these compounds in their diet.

Flavonoids are a class of phenolic compounds found in fruits, vegetables, leaves, seeds, roots, and drinks like tea and red wine. They include flavones, flavonols, isoflavones, and anthocyanins, which are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The Ministry of Health has included flavonoids in the list of “Other nutrients and other substances with a nutritional or physiological effect” and recognizes numerous health benefits associated with their consumption. These benefits include counteracting the harmful effects of free radicals, protecting microcirculation, strengthening the immune system, protecting the skin from ultraviolet rays, preserving liver health, preventing cardiovascular and inflammatory pathologies, promoting weight loss, and possessing antiviral and antibacterial properties. The maximum permissible daily intake of flavonoids, according to the Ministry of Health, is one gram per day.

