Flax seeds are among the healthiest foods, especially if you follow a plant-based diet, but do not overdo it to avoid unwanted effects

Flax seeds are an excellent source of omega 3, one of the best ever for those on a vegan diet, they contribute to the control of cholesterol and blood sugar. However, like any food, even the most natural, it is not free from contraindications. So, be careful how much you consume and how you want to avoid these unwanted side effects that can complicate your life.

If you ever wondered how to get more omega 3 in a vegan diet or how take care of your heart and brain easily, the answer is simple: by taking 3 to 6 teaspoons of flaxseed a day you can help your body maintain its strength, while enjoying iron health.

But what if Do we overdo it? In fact, flax seeds can prove to be very harmful to our body if we exceed a certain amount, but also if we prepare them incorrectly. From allergies to pregnancy issues, here are some solid reasons why you should never overdo flaxseed.

You may be allergic to flaxseed

It is possible to have aflaxseed allergy? The first reason why you should be careful about consuming flaxseed is that many people can have and even develop an allergy to this ingredient. If you experience itching, swelling, redness or – in the worst cases – vomiting and diarrhea when you consume them, then you may be allergic or you may be developing an allergy.

In this case, consult your doctor for advice on how to proceed and look for other plant sources of omega 3.

They increase inflammation when consumed in high doses

Can I eat flaxseed if I have inflammation? As you may already know, omega 3s are also perfect anti-inflammatories. However, flaxseeds also have other nutrients and other active ingredients that, if you eat too many, will lead you to aggravate the state of inflammation as this study has shown. Therefore, in this case it is good to at least reduce its consumption.

They can interfere with conception

Among the side effects of these seeds is their estrogen-like action, which can disrupt the hormonal balance and interfere with the menstrual cycle. Not only that, but many women, especially among those suffering from polycystic ovaries, confirm that they have also developed serious pathologies following an excessive consumption of flaxseeds such as: fibromatous uterus, uterine cancer and uterine pathologies.

Is it safe to consume flaxseed while pregnant?

It is generally not recommended to consume flaxseed during pregnancy and breastfeeding, for the same reason as the previous point: its estrogen-like effects could complicate breastfeeding or damage the body of new mothers. For this reason, it is good to consult your doctor before consuming flax seeds.

They can cause diarrhea when taken in large quantities

These seeds are rich in fibers which, in normal situations, are excellent for maintaining a lasting sense of satiety and for regulating the intestines. However, given the high presence of fiber, it can work too well and create incontinence problems, as well as stomach pains, diarrhea and bloating. If you notice that your intestines are even too efficient, try reducing the amount of flaxseed.

Can flax seeds cause intestinal blockages?

Another side effect – in contrast to the previous one – is that flax seeds can create intestinal obstructions, especially in patients suffering from scleroderma. In fact, these seeds should always be eaten chopped (with a knife or in an electric coffee grinder) and with plenty of water. Whole and without liquids they become potential time bombs for your intestines.

Flax seeds can interfere with taking medicines

The high quantity of fibers can have another negative side: if you have the problems mentioned above, your body may not be able to assimilate the medicines you are taking in time, creating very serious problems. Therefore, especially if you are a diabetic, you may consider taking a much smaller quantity than the 3-6 teaspoons indicated above.

Given these premises, regular consumption of flaxseed is, as mentioned, healthy and recommended. Here are some ideas for hiring them:

Consult a doctor or nutritionist to help you figure out what is the right amount for you.

