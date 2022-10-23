Flax seeds, among other things, can also help with the weight loss process by speeding up the metabolism. Let’s see together how it is appropriate to consume them in the best way to get the maximum benefit from these seeds considered among the main seeds of health

Obesity is known to be a major health concern nowadays, as it is a risk factor for certain degenerative conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. As a result, weight loss is gaining a lot of importance not only for overall health, but also for mental well-being.

In this sense, flax seeds seem to be the only superfood capable of addressing this problem in a very targeted way. Products from the plant of The most common linenflax seeds are small seeds very rich in nutrients, fiber, omega-3 and with incredible health benefits.

In fact, they are known to improve digestion, reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even cancer. However, flax seeds could also help speed up the weight loss process by speeding up the metabolism. Let’s see together how it is appropriate to consume them in the best way to get the maximum benefit from these seeds considered among the main “seeds of health“.

Flaxseed and slimming

First and foremost, flax seeds help in weight loss as they are rich in fiber and, therefore, promote satiety. This helps suppress the desire to eat, thus reducing calories for weight loss. In addition, the digestive tract is stimulated by foods rich in fiber and helps to take care of problems such as constipation.

Flax seeds are also rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which among other things can help maintain good heart health and lower bad cholesterol levels. People suffering from high blood pressure can also consume them to keep their blood pressure in check. Although their impact on weight loss is still unclear and more studies are needed, omega-3s have also been shown to reduce inflammation, fight autoimmune diseases, and reduce the risk of some cancers.

Still, flax seeds are rich in lignin, a complex polymer found in the cell walls of plants, which gives plants their stiff or woody texture. Recent research has found that this component of flaxseed not only helps with weight loss, but can also reduce blood pressure and support kidney health.

Furthermore, flax seeds are one good source of proteins, in fact about 100 gr. of these contain 18 gr. of protein. This essential macronutrient takes a long time to digest and is rich in amino acids, essential in cell repair and muscle growth. By consuming more protein, the feeling of satiety increases and you are able to develop greater muscle strength.

How to best consume them

To get all the benefits of flaxseed, it is good grind them before consumption because otherwise you might not be able to extract its many nutrients. Furthermore, it is appropriate drink a lot of water when adding flax seeds to your diet, as for fiber to do its job it needs water to move through the digestive system.

There are two types of flax seeds: yellow and brown. Both are equally nutritious and beneficial to health. You can roast the seeds and then grind them into a powder, which can be stored in an airtight container and used as a dressing for salads or smoothies. (Read here: Flax seeds: 10 ways to take them every day).

In conclusion, people suffering from low blood pressure, low blood sugar, constipation, diarrhea, hormonal problems and bleeding problems should be careful and avoid consuming flax seeds. It is always advisable to consult your own for any information.

