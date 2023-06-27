Home » Flaxseed: How to get your digestion going again
Health

Flaxseed: How to get your digestion going again

by admin
Flaxseed: How to get your digestion going again

The swelling effect of linseed can be beneficial for the digestion of sluggish intestines. The most important ingredient: lots of water.

Annette Kerckoff

Flax is a very old cultivated plant. It was traditionally used to make linen fabric, but also for paints, as an oilseed or medicinal plant. The seeds of The most common linen (the “most commonly used, most common” flax) were used internally as flaxseed mucus for gastrointestinal complaints and sore throats. Externally as a pack for inflammation, pain, abscesses and boils.

Login here

See also  Why mosquitoes bite some people more than others - breaking latest news

You may also like

If you want to sleep peacefully, these are...

Physical injury from wind turbine noise?

“We avoided bloodshed”

The SUV as a projectile launched at 124...

Pouring tomatoes with baking powder, but correctly: tips...

Nico Cereghini: “Marquez can’t stand it anymore, and...

Peony does not bloom: what can be the...

Italy U21, Bove’s ‘spy’: “Norway? I asked Solbakken…”...

Reimann: “The population must be better protected from...

War Russia Ukraine. Sabrina Ferilli displaces everyone: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy