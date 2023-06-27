Flaxseed: How to get your digestion going again

The swelling effect of linseed can be beneficial for the digestion of sluggish intestines. The most important ingredient: lots of water.

Annette Kerckoff

Flax is a very old cultivated plant. It was traditionally used to make linen fabric, but also for paints, as an oilseed or medicinal plant. The seeds of The most common linen (the “most commonly used, most common” flax) were used internally as flaxseed mucus for gastrointestinal complaints and sore throats. Externally as a pack for inflammation, pain, abscesses and boils.

